"SELENA FOUND CRYING" — Netizens react to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Tate McRae & The Kid LAROI enjoying Yeat’s Coachella set

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were seen enjoying Yeat's performance on the first day of Coachella, April 11, 2025. The couple was accompanied by Tate McRae and her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI. According to Vogue, the Biebers were already spotted in Palm Springs with their friends on April 10, a day before Coachella began.

According to sources reporting to TMZ, Justin is a regular attendee of the Coachella music festival. However, this time, he is reportedly planning to throw a private party for his friends. The guest list is said to include Lori Harvey, Fai Khadra, Yeat, The Kid LAROI, the Jenners, and Zack Bia.

Meanwhile, a video of Justin Bieber with Hailey, Tate, and The Kid LAROI has gone viral on social media. Soon after, netizens flooded X with their reactions. One X user (@playboykylie) tweeted:

"SELENA FOUND CRYING."

Another user wrote on X:

"Wowww all that star power in one place bet the desert heat turned into pure electricity."

"That's pretty nice," stated a netizen.

"Three pop stars and a queen!" exclaimed a user.

Several reactions could be found on the social media platform reacting to Justin Bieber and his close circle at the festival. A user commented:

"Yeat making my goat vibe this hard."

"Wow, what a night 🌃! Bieber and Hailey together at Coachella 🎉," wrote another one.

"That’s a power squad! 😎 Justin, Hailey, Tate McRae, and The Kid LAROI at Yeat’s Coachella set? 🔥🎶," added a tweet.

Before Coachella, Justin Bieber was seen getting in a verbal spat with the paparazzi

A video has been shared by TMZ in which Justin could be seen getting into a heated argument with the paparazzi even before the music festival began. The singer was seen lashing out at the paparazzi, accusing them of being "money-hungry" and not caring about people. Justin was heard telling them:

"Money, money, money, money, money. Get outta here, bro. Money, that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings."

Justin Bieber was then seen angrily covering one of the photographers' phones while saying:

"That’s all you care about, guys. is money. You don’t care about people. Only money. … You don’t care about human beings."

The singer then left the area and appeared to have entered a café with his friends. The video further garnered attention among netizens, many of whom seemed concerned about the singer's well-being. Justin Bieber was wearing a casual outfit, including a half-on tie-dye hoodie, dark shorts, lime green checkered socks, and matching clogs.

As for Coachella, attendees seemed agitated after allegedly being stuck in an hours-long traffic jam on Thursday, a day before the event. For the unversed, many campers had arrived a day early to get sufficient time to set up their camps conveniently. According to netizens, authorities allowed them to enter on Thursday at 9 am local time, which was apparently later than in previous years.

A bunch of other artists are yet to perform at the festival. The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be streamed live on its official YouTube channel on April 11 at 4.00 pm PST / 7.00 pm EST. Fans can also download the Coachella Livestream App to watch the performances.

