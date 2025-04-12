“She really knows how to own the stage from the first second” — Fans react to Lady Gaga kicking off her 2025 Coachella set with ‘Bloody Mary’

Lady Gaga returned to perform at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, after eight years. She headlined Coachella on April 11 and opened her set with Bloody Mary from her 2011 album Born This Way. She then performed Abracadabra, Poker Face, Alejandro, and Bad Romance.

According to Page Six, she also performed songs from her latest album, Mayhem. An X user, @PopCrave, uploaded Gaga's performance on X and tweeted about it. Netizens responded positively, praising the singer's setlist and overall performance.

One netizen (@holigirll) said the Bloody Mary performance gave them chills and added that Gaga owned the stage from the very first second.

"The way she started with bloody mary gave me chills she really knows how to own the stage from the first second," a netizen wrote.

Netizens praised the singer for her performance, calling her a "true artist." One (@LORDCOSMOERA) stated that Gaga stole the show and pulled an audience for Coachella.

"Well if there’s someone who can steal the show and get you to care about Coachella, ITS LADY F*CKING GAGA," a netizen wrote on X.

"God, this is so beautiful, she is a true artist and there are few like her in the industry." Another netizen commented.

"Lady Gaga absolutely devoured her opening to Coachella with Bloody Mary, Abracadabra, Judas & Scheiße this was more amazing then anything I could imagined #GAGACHELLA," another X user wrote.

Netizens continued to praise Lady Gaga, saying her setlist was superior.

"Lady gaga... you might have just taken that #1 spot for best coachella performance of all time #GAGACHELLA," a netizen wrote on X.

"I have no words. All I can say is this Lady Gaga set might be the greatest coachella set of all time. #GAGACHELLA," another netizen wrote.

"Lady Gaga’s Coachella set was nothing short of AMAZING!! That stage? The choreography? The production? The nostalgia??? Argh, the grade 7 fan in me is GAGGING!" Another X user wrote.

Lady Gaga talked about her love for music and performing in her new interview

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show - Image via Getty

According to Yahoo News, Lady Gaga told Extra that every time she releases music, she feels the same passion she felt in her early music career. The singer shared that she enjoyed the hustle she did in her early days, including the dance practices, auditions, and shows. She said:

"I think that when I am putting out a record, every time, it feels like the first time. I think about, like, being in New York City and going to dance rehearsal and putting in all the sweat and tears with the dancers and then performing for record labels, auditioning, playing shows, hoping people come, praying that they show up so the record label can see you have fans, kind of, like, the hustle of the early life of the business."

The media outlet also reported she talked about working with Bruno Mars on Die with a Smile. Calling him a "once-in-a-generation artist," she said they share the same vision when it comes to music. She said:

"He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once-in-a-generation artist. We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."

Lady Gaga's latest album, Mayhem, was released on March 7, 2025. She will be promoting her album on her upcoming tour, The Mayhem Ball, which will begin on July 16.

