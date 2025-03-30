"Such a downgrade" — Fans divided over Stray Kids' dominATE world tour setlist change in Latin America

On March 28, 2025, Stray Kids held their Latin America leg of the dominATE world tour in Santiago, Chile. While the energy at the venue was electric, fans online had mixed reactions. What caught many off guard was the noticeable shift in the setlist compared to the Asia leg. Longtime favorites and solo stages were missing.

The setlist cuts included songs like Get Lit, Item, Super Bowl, and Case 143, as well as solo stages from members like Han, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Seungmin, and Changbin. In its place, newer songs from the recently released Mixtape: dominATE album were added.

Some fans understood that the group wanted to showcase newer material. Others were upset about the reduced song count and the exclusion of iconic tracks. An X user, @sheedy_niamh, wrote:

"i’m sorry but this #StrayKids setlist is such a downgrade."

Many expressed that they missed the emotional solos and powerful fan favorites that defined earlier legs of the tour.

"Where are the solos? This is annoying. Everyone wants to listen solo songs. Please bring them back," an X user wrote.

"no solos AND removed super bowl from the setlist. literally the #1 song I was looking forward too," another person added.

"Omg, they really took off the solos. SKZ, I actually TRUSTED you," a fan commented.

Some fans defended the updated performance. They said they were happy to see Stray Kids live and supported their creative decisions.

“Where’s the solos” cant u see that they wanted to show stays the old songs & something new at the same time since its their first time in latam, they prepared so hard for the units n other songs and here u still complaining. This fandom is so ungrateful u don’t deserve the boys!," a fan added.

"this is a f*cking BANGERRRFRRR of a setlist and the tl is complaining ??????? oh you don’t deserve skz," a netizen mentioned.

"What an amazing set list! I can't wait to see the medley!," an X user wrote.

More about Stray Kids' dominATE tour, updated setlist, and upcoming shows

Stray Kids' dominATE world tour is held in support of their mini-album ATE. It was released in July 2024. It also follows their recent March 2025 release, Mixtape: dominATE, which marks the group's seventh anniversary.

The Latin America leg has introduced tracks like Burnin' Tires, Truman, Escape, and Cinema. All songs are drawn from this new project, which spotlights different member pairings.

Here is the official updated Latin American setlist:

MOUNTAINS Thunderous JJAM District 9 Back Door HELLEVATOR + Easy + S-Class + Walkin on Water + Charmer + VENOM + Hall of Fame (Dance Medley) Chk Chk Boom DOMINO God’s Menu Truman (NEW) Burnin’ Tires (NEW) ESCAPE (NEW) CINEMA (NEW) GIANT (NEW) Walkin’ on Water S-Class Lonely St. I am YOU Cover Me Topline Social Path LALALALA MEGAVERSE MANIAC I Like It Blind Spot Stray Kids Miroh Chk Chk Boom (Festival ver.) HAVEN

Songs that were missing from the Asia leg setlist:

Get Lit Item Super Bowl Case 143 My Pace Comflex Twilight Full versions of Venom All unreleased solo songs

The upcoming dominATE world tour dates for Stray Kids include several major cities across Latin America, North America, and Europe. On April 1, 2025, the group will perform in Rio de Janeiro, in São Paulo on April 5, in Lima on April 9, and in Mexico City on April 12.

Then, Stray Kids head to Shizuoka, Japan, for four shows between May 10 and 18. This will be followed by performances in Seattle on Amy 24, San Francisco on May 28, and Los Angeles on May 31.

Stray Kids' June schedule covers North America, with stops in Texas, Georgia, Florida, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Toronto from June 6 to 29.

Stray Kids will wrap up the European leg with concerts in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris, and Rome from July 11 to the 30.

