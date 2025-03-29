"Imagine being so impactful"- Fans react as Stray Kids Hyunjin's butterfly-print denim pants from Chile concert sell out on website

On March 28, 2025, Stray Kids member Hyunjin's butterfly-print denim pants from day one of the DominATE concert in Chile officially sold out on the brand's website, leaving the fandom excited. The concert took place in Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago, Chile.

On the first day of the concert, on March 27, the male artist donned a sleeveless black printed T-shirt paired with light blue butterfly-print jeans, which are from the brand The Museum Visitor. It was buckled with a white belt and paired with white sneakers. The idol also wore a black cap.

Subsequently, the news about Hyunjin's jeans selling out circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans expressed pride in him, as an X user tweeted:

"Imagine being so impactful that everything you use ends up being sold out. Hyunjin the king you are."

Netizens mentioned that Stray Kids' Hyunjin was a "trendsetter" who influenced his fans to purchase the products.

"Trendsetter goal, everyone k ows Hyunjin love for cute and beautiful things," a fan reacted.

"Trendsetter hyunjin did it again!" another shared.

"2types of thing could be true at the same time 1. Fans will buy everything hyunjin is using irl & every prdouct he is endorsing as an gba got SOLD OUT. 2. Fans will donate who are in need INFLUENCED by Hyunjin's charity & philanthropic work. I love an artist when he can move gp," a netizen commented.

Many fans also mentioned that he was a "sold-out king," emphasizing the impact of his actions.

"Well that the real IT boy thing," an X user reacted.

"Every outfit he wears sells out in minutes—his impact is insane," a fan wrote.

"Sold out king,his impact is big," another fan mentioned.

More about Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Hyunjin is a South Korean rapper, singer, and dancer. He made his official debut with Stray Kids with their first mini-album, I Am Not, on March 25, 2018. The record was released by JYP Entertainment and distributed through IRIVER.

The EP featured eight tracks, including NOT!, District 9, Mirror, Awaken, Rock, Grow Up, 3rd Eye, and Mixtape #1. The boy group has since released several records. Meanwhile, in 2023, Hyunjin was featured in Troye Sivan's Rush (feat. PinkPantheress), and that same year, he also appeared in fellow bandmate I.N's track Untitled.

In recent news, Stray Kids released their ninth digital single album, Mixtape: Dominate, on March 21, 2025. It featured Giant (Korean Ver.) as the title track. The record consists of five tracks, including Giant (Korean Ver.), Burnin' Tires, Truman, Escape, and Cinema. It was unveiled through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records.

