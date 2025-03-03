"Now that's an iconic hair"— Fans react as Stray Kids Hyunjin debuts Versace logo on his buzzcut hairstyle during Milan Fashion Week

On February 28, 2025, Stray Kids Hyunjin debuted with a Versace logo on his buzzcut hairstyle during the Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show held during Milan Fashion Week, leaving the internet in shock. He donned the latest outfit from the collection presented by Donatella Versace at the fashion extravaganza.

Stray Kids Hyunjin had the word 'Versace' engraved on his blonde hairstyle on one side, and tattooed the logo of the Italian luxury fashion house on the other. Subsequently, the K-pop idol's newest look circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

"now that’s an iconic hair," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that Stray Kids Hyunjin and his latest look for Versace was a match made in heaven. They were elated to see him experimenting with a new and unique look.

"love to see stylists using buzzcuts to their fullest potential," a fan reacted.

"Loving the unique statement Hyunjin makes with his look! The buzzcut and vivid colors are a match made in fashion heaven," a fan shared.

"I am very happy about the union of #Hyunjin and @Versace I am happy that he has become a member of a respected family in which he is loved and cared for, I hope that this cooperation will last a long time and bring many bright manifestations of art," a fan commented.

Many fans also mentioned that Stray Kids Hyunjin's latest outfit was both bold and daring.

"Hyunjin’s outfit is absolutely bold and stylish—he’s rocking that Versace look," a user reacted.

"I genuinely hate this but he’s like the only person on earth who could pull it off," a user shared.

"It’s funny that the Versace staff, Versace officials, journalists, and makeup artists all posted pictures of Hyunjin head his hair was the main topic of the Versace show," a user mentioned.

More about Stray Kids Hyunjin

The South Korean rapper and dancer Hyunjin made his official debut with the band on March 25, 2018. The group released the extended play I Am Not through JYP Entertainment. The record featured eight tracks— NOT!, District 9, Mirror, Awaken, Rock, Grow, 3rd Eye, and Mixtape #1.

The male artist was featured on Troye Sivan's Rush alongside PinkPantheress in August 2023. He also renewed his exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment in July 2024 with his bandmates. In recent news, he released a special album, Hop, on December 13, 2024, through the agency.

Hyunjin is currently on the Dominate World Tour, along with the other members.

