"Speak, your truth queen"- Fans agree as Donatella Versace praises Stray Kids Hyunjin as 'He's the Best! Number One" ahead of Versace FW25 

On February 28, 2025, multiple videos featuring Donatella Versace and Stray Kids Hyunjin circulated on social media, in which the duo was spotted greeting the fans ahead of the brand's Fall Winter 2025 fashion show in Milan. In one of the videos, the Italian fashion designer pointed at the male artist and praised him. She added:

"He's the best! Number One."

Subsequently, the video went viral among the fandom. They agreed with Donatella Versace's statement about Stray Kids Hyunjin being the best idol. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"donatella pointing at hyunjin and saying "he's the best! number one" yes speak your truth queen."

The fandom stated that Stray Kids Hyunjin was the most adored prince of Versace. They praised Donatella Versace and the male artist's unconditional bond.

"The most adored prince of Versace. Thanks mother Donatella,"- a fan reacted.

"i can’t believe we have to compete with DONATELLA VERSACE and the rest of the members of stray kids for number one hyunjin fans why are we being Set Up,"- a fan shared.

"Yess Donatella you are sooo right. Hyunjin is the best! Number 1,"- a fan commented.

"the way donatella proclaims that „he’s the best, number one" while flaunting hyunjin as if he were her son! and thanks to all the fans and speaks so highly of him, YES QUEEN! PUUURRR!!!,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans stated that Stray Kids' Hyunjin looked expensive with the creative director.

"Omg, this is the relationship that everyone wishes for it. I have a dreamy friendship with your luxury brand that makes me cry , hyunjin is so happy omg,"- a user reacted.

"He looks so expensive.. what a stunner,"- a user shared.

"MOTHER DONATELLA AND PRINCE OF VERSACE HYUNJIN ATEEEE,"- a user mentioned.

"HYUNJIN GLOBAL STYLE ICON,"- a user commented.

Stray Kids Hyunjin debuted with a Versace pattern on his hair, at the Fall Winter 2025 show

On February 28, 2025, Stray Kids Hyunjin debuted with a Versace pattern on his blonde hair during his much-awaited appearance at the Fall Winter 2025 Versace show in Milan. One side of his head featured the brand's logo, while the other had the Maison's name.

He showcased Versace from head to toe, sporting a yellow-patterned V-neck, a purple jacket, and black pants. He added several accessories, such as earrings, to enhance his look. Fans flooded social media with posts praising his outfits, appearance, and hairstyle.

In recent news, the artist has embarked on a Dominate World Tour alongside the other band members.

