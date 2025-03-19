"He's too expensive for me"- Fans swoon over Stray Kids' Bang Chan's look at the airport

On March 15, 2025, Stray Kids' Bang Chan appeared at the Gimpo International Airport, leaving the fandom in awe with his fashionable look. He donned a Fendi outfit from head to toe. He wore an FF-motif bomber jacket, black wool hat, and feel sabots.

The male artist completed his overall look with O'lock earrings, a silver-colored necklace, a silver-colored bracelet, dice, crossball bracelet, and SKZOO Magnet Plus.

Subsequently, multiple videos and pictures of the male artist's appearance at the airport circulated on social media. The internet users could not stop gushing over his look. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"He's too expensive for me."

The fandom mentioned that Bang Chan could beat any model in the fashion industry with his Fendi outfits. They were also worried when the male artist' wolf chan went out of stock.

"Omg bang Chan looks so good in fendi, he can beat model at every cost,"- a fan reacted.

"he loookks so good,"- a fan shared.

"The way that the wolfchan is out of stock,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that the only thing they could afford was the Magnet Plus Bang Chan wore at the airport. Many fans continued to praise the male artist's latest look for the luxury brand.

"Skzoo magnet plush *OUT OF STOCK,"- a user reacted.

"the only thing I can afford is the magnet plush lol,"- a user shared.

"Omg look at Bang Chan, he really nailed his airport look this time, wish I could all those fendi fashionable clothes,"- a user mentioned.

More about Stray Kids' Bang Chan

Christopher Chahn Bahng and CB97 is a South Korean-Australian singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter. He is the leader of the boy group Stray Kids. He made his official debut with the band on March 26, 2018, and released the mini-album I am Not through JYP Entertainment.

The record featured eight tracks, including NOT!, District 9, Mirror, Awaken, Rock, Grow Up, 3rd Eye, NOT!, and Mixtape #1. He went on to unveil his self-composed track, i hate to admit, on May 30, 2020, which was a part of SKZ-Record series. Furthermore, he was also promoted to a regular member of KOMCA.

In recent news, the group released its first SKZHOP HIPTAPE on December 13, 2024, through JYP Entertainment. The record featured twelve songs with Walkin on Water as the title track for the album.

Stray Kids are gearing up to release Mixtape: DominATE on March 21, 2025, with Giant (Korean version) as the title track through JYP Entertainment. It features five tracks, including Giant (Korean Ver.), Burnin' Tires, Truman, Escape, and Cinema.

