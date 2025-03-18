"How can someone be this beautiful" — Fans swoon over Stray Kids' Felix's cover for Vogue Korea's April Issue 

On March 18, 2025, Stray Kids' Felix graced Vogue Korea's April 2025 issue, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The male artist donned different outfits from the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. He completed his overall appearance with the Maison's signature bag, the LV Biker.

The media outlet shared six different pictorials and two reels of the K-pop idol through its official Instagram account.

Expand Tweet

Subsequently, the Deep End singer's latest pictorial for the brand circulated on the internet and went viral among the fandom. Fans could not stop gushing over his look, and an X user excitedly tweeted:

"I am so speechless how can someone be this beautiful."

The fandom mentioned Stray Kids' Felix looked "beautiful" and "fresh."

"OH MY GOD SO BEAUTIFUL such a mood such an aesthetic omg," a fan reacted.

"HOW IS HE REAL?? HES LITERALLY A PRINCE OMGGG," a fan shared.

"This might be my fav out of all his photo shoots," a fan commented.

"He looks so fresh and glowing. His pictorials keep getting better and better," a fan mentioned.

Many internet users further said that Stray Kids' Felix was the face of the entire fourth generation.

"Felix the FACE of the group actually not even the group the whole of 4th gen, f it, the whole industry," a user reacted.

"if this isn’t a perfect combo of being feminine and masculine at the same time idk what is," a user shared.

"Felix always gives 100%, he really is the best," a user mentioned.

More about Stray Kids' Felix

The Australian rapper and singer-songwriter Stray Kids' Felix has been associated with JYP Entertainment since 2017. He made his official debut with the band on March 25, 2018. The group's mini-album, I Am Not, was unveiled through JYP Entertainment and featured eight tracks. The songs included NOT!, District 9, Mirror, Awaken, Rock, Grow Up, 3rd Eye, and Mixtape #1.

He further ventured out into the field of hosting. He was the MC for Pops in Seoul from July 2019 to January 2020. In June 2022, the male artist also appeared on their labelmate Nayeon's track No Problem from her debut extended play, Im Nayeon.

In recent news, Stray Kids are gearing up to release their ninth digital single, Mixtape: Dominate, on March 21, 2025. The record features Giant (Korean Ver) as the title track. The other four tracks are Burnin' Tires, Truman, Escape, and Cinema.

