“Bless us with it” - Fans react as TWICE’s Nayeon says she’ll do ‘Earthquake’ challenge with BLACKPINK's Jisoo

On March 9, 2025, X user @blackpinkbabo shared a screenshot of a fan asking TWICE’s Nayeon if she planned to do BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Earthquake challenge. To this, the TWICE member responded that she already danced to it alone at home. Furthermore, Nayeon said if she meets Jisoo, she’ll try to do it with her face-to-face but might not film it. The response gained attention online quickly.

"Please film and bless us with it," an X user commented.

Fans are discussing a possible reunion, reminiscing about their past moments.

"Still thinking about nayeon mentioning jisoo.. it’s been literal years. need my besties to reunite," a fan remarked.

"AAHHHH I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS😭 PLS MAKE IT HAPPEN JISOO, NAYEON PLS DO IT FOR ME😭 YALL HAVE NO IDEA HOW MUCH I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR JISOO AND NAYEON INTERACTIONS🤧 also the fact that both bp and twice rarely shares something publicly and loves to gatekeep just makes me cry," a user said.

"ALMOST FORGOT THEY'RE LIKE THIS 🤞🏻 CAN THEY PLZ HANGOUT, I COULD NEVER FORGET THAT NAYEON PIC THAT JISOO EDITED KDJFJAANAN," a person mentioned.

"Twicepink crumbs after a long time crying 😭😭😭 okay jisoo the next guest pls nayeonie," a viewer noted.

"Aww miss my Nayeon-Jisoo together🥹✨OG FRIENDSHIP my 95L bb's," a netizen shared.

"I can’t believe for so long we finally get to have twicepink crumbs we are winning so bad," another fan added.

TWICE’s Nayeon and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s friendship over the years

Nayeon and Jisoo have been friends since their trainee days. On Choi Hwa Jung’s Power Time, BLACKPINK’s Jennie talked about knowing Nayeon since then. She said they met often before but have less time now.

Jennie shared that they still try to meet at broadcast stations. Jisoo added that she was close with Nayeon too. The three of them often hung out during training.

Over the years, Nayeon and Jisoo have exchanged gifts, including a rabbit plush that Jisoo received from Nayeon.

They have also been seen wearing matching friendship necklaces from Vintage Hollywood, featuring a blue heart and a daisy. At the 2018 Gaon Chart Music Awards, a fan cam caught Nayeon winking and laughing at someone in the crowd.

Turns out, it was Jisoo, who reacted with shy laughter.

In a live broadcast, Nayeon revealed that Jisoo had given her the nickname “Cold Nadongie.” She explained that the BLACKPINK's unnie came up with it after watching her perform well in wrestling at ISAC.

The name combines Nayeon’s name with Kang Ho Dong’s, as Jisoo had jokingly hoped she would become a great wrestler like him.

In other news, BLACKPINK's JISOO joins Tommy Hilfiger for the spring 2025 campaign. She wore pieces from the main collection and the Sofia for Tommy capsule.

This is her third campaign with the brand after Fall 2024 and Lunar New Year.

