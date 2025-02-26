“Bangtwice crumbs”— Fans go wild as TWICE’s Nayeon hopes to befriend BTS’ V after Park Hyung-sik names him as a close “actor” friend

On Wednesday, February 26, TWICE's Nayeon and the South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik appeared on the latest episode of TRICK KODE. The variety program puts two celebrities in two different rooms and asks them to communicate with each other through texts without revealing one another's identity.

Each person is expected to guess who the other celebrity is based on the conversations they have. During one such conversation between Park Hyung-sik and TWICE's Nayeon, the latter asked the actor who his close actor friends were. To this, Hyung-sik named three actors: Han Hyo-joo, Park Shin-hye, and BTS' V. Nayeon's first response to this was that she also wanted to be friends with BTS' V.

When this clip reached the internet, fans and netizens were excited to hear about the same. The two fandoms of TWICE and BTS came together to express that they would love for the two K-pop idols to interact with each other. Fans further shared that they would be all the more if a friendship began out of the same.

"Bangtwice crumbs?"

"I hope she will become a good friend of Tae," said a fan on X.

"Aahhh!! Na yeon I’m sure you will be friends if you guys meet! He’s the sweetest,kindest guy!" added another fan.

"Na yeon of Twice said she wants to be taehyung’s friend, same girl, same," commented a netizen.

More fans expressed their excitement at Nayeon's recent comment on wanting to be friends with BTS' Taehyung.

"Oh we are waiting for this friendship," stated a fan.

"she's sweet and seems fun to hang around and tae is friendly so I bet that friendship happening soon," added an X user.

"We need bts and twice interactions back," said a netizen.

"there’s nothing on the plate but a single crumb, but i’m still seated, napkin on my lap, like a fine dining experience," commented another netizen.

All you need to know about Nayeon and her recent activities with TWICE

TWICE's Nayeon, aka Im Na-yeon, is a South Korean singer who made her debut under JYP Entertainment along with her fellow group members. She debuted through the reality survival show Sixteen conducted by the agency. The winning trainees of the show became the debut lineup of the K-pop girl group TWICE.

Following their debut, TWICE is currently one of the most famous K-pop groups in the industry with several well-known songs such as I Can't Stop Me, Feel Special, LIKEY, FANCY, TT, and more.

Nayeon, on the other hand, made her solo debut through her first mini-album, Im Nayeon, in June 2022. She followed up her solo releases with a comeback with her second mini-album, Na, in May 2024.

In December 2024, TWICE rolled out their 14th mini-album, Strategy, with a title track of the same name as the album. The title track also features a remix with the American singer-songwriter and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Towards the end of 2024, through the Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports, it was revealed that the K-pop girl group will be embarking on a new world tour in 2025.

However, more details and confirmation from JYP Entertainment on the group's possible sixth world tour are yet to be revealed.

