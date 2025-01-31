"Gonna watch this right away"- Fans react as Kode drops Nayeon Vs GOT7's Yugyeom episode

On January 27, 2025, Trick Kode released Nayeon Vs. GOT7's Yugyeom episode on its official YouTube channel. The episode was titled 'Even if noona doesn't recognize me, I won't cry.'

In the episode, Nayeon and Yugyeom talked about how their relationship was like siblings with a massive age difference. They also discussed many topics, including dancing, birthdays, etc.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Additionally, the male artist appeared on the show for the promotion of his latest album Winter Heptagon. Many GOT7 fans expressed their desire to watch the segment right away. An X user tweeted:

"Omg my two favorite idols together. Gonna watch this right away!"

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that Twice and GOT7 members' latest interaction uplifted their mood. It is interesting to note that Twice and GOT7 both worked under JYP Entertainment until the boy group left the agency in 2021.

"MY GOTWICE AHGAONCE HEART. Instant mood booster they’re so cute," a fan reacted.

"Based on the caption it looks like nayeon didnt guess this one right hmmm," a fan shared.

"My Cutieeee Nayeon is back i need to see Jisoo on this show as well please i want to see. Y bunnies together again," a fan commented.

Many mentioned that they were elated to see the duo interacting freely with each other.

"super fun episode im so happy to see nayeon this happy plus yugyeom so pogi as always LOL," an user reacted.

"This was so cute. My beloveds When will i get Nayeon and Sungjin though," an X user shared.

"My heart!!! loved this so much!!! Hoping for more #GOT7xTwice content!!!," an X user commented.

GOT7 Yugyeom released Winter Heptagon with the group

On January 20, 2025, GOT7 released their 12th mini album, Winter Heptagon, on through Kakao Entertainment. The album is available in two versions, including Winter and Heptagon. The tracklist featured nine songs which have been listed below:

Python Smooth Our Youth Remember Darling Tidal Wave Out The Door Her Yours Truly

It is to be noted that the three tracks, including Smooth, Tidal Wave, and Out The Door have been sung completely in English. The album comes after GOT7's three-year break. This comeback also marked the group's 11th anniversary since their debut on January 16, 2014.

On the other hand, Twice released the fourteenth extended play Strategy on December 6, 2024, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The EP has seven songs, including their English-language single Strategy featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback