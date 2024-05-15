TWICE member Nayeon released the official tracklist of her upcoming solo mini-album on May 15, 2024. The K-pop idol is set to drop her second solo project, titled, NA. However, the main highlight from the official tracklist was the several featured artists that Nayeon pulled in for her album.

K-pop idol Julie from KISS OF LIFE featured on the mini-album's fourth track Magic while American singer-songwriter Sam Kim collaborated with the TWICE idol for her album's third track Heaven. The tracklist consists of other songs such as ABCD, Butterflies, Something, HalliGalli, and Count It.

Nayeon's second album comes two years after she released her debut solo EP IM NAYEON in June 2022. The extended play (EP) peaked at No.1 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and collected big laurels in the United States where it ranked at No.7 on the US Billboard 200 as per Luminate's collected data.

TWICE's Nayeon ushers in a new era with 3 new collaborations on her second album

NA has seven tracks: ABCD, Butterflies, Heaven (Feat. Sam Kim), Magic (Feat. Julie of KISS OF LIFE), HalliGalli produced by AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk, and Something. Nayeon's upcoming solo mini-album explores the themes of self-love and self-discovery which has lyrics by Rachel West, Barry Cohen, and JYP Entertainment's founder J.Y. Park, among others.

The first track ABCD is written by Rick Bridges and J.Y. Park (The Asiansoul) and is composed by Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Aron Bergerwall, Louise Lindberg, and Shorelle.

Nayeon's second score Butterflies was written and composed by by Rachel West and Barry Cohen. The album's third and one of the most-anticipated tracks Heaven (Feat. Sam Kim) was written and composed by the featured artist himself along with Johan Fransson, Henrik Goranson, Lily Leilani Meola, and Sam Fischer.

Another significant track from NA is the fourth score Magic (Feat. Julie of KISS OF LIFE), written and composed by Charlie Taft and Daniel Obi Klein.

For the unversed, Julie is a South Korean-American rapper and the leader of the new K-pop group KISS OF LIFE aka KIOF that debuted in 2023 under S2 Entertainment. The girl group debuted with Kiss of Life (EP) and its title track 쉿 (Shhh) was an instant hit worldwide.

Nayeon's fifth score HalliGalli is another special song since it is produced by AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk, who is a renowned South Korean singer-songwriter, producer, and author. The track is coined by the AKMU vocalist as well. For those unaware AKMU aka Akdong Musician is a duo set of Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun as the lead, who also happen to be real-life siblings.

Furthermore, the sixth song HalliGalli shares its name with the famous Korean card game. In the fast-paced action game Halli Galli, players search for groups containing precisely five fruits in the 56 playing cards. Each participant gets an equal share of the deck. The game includes a bell along with four different types of fruit arranged in groupings of one to five.

The song is named after one of the most popular games in South Korea and several idols have been seen playing it on several occasions such as BTS' Jin in Youngji's YouTube talk show Nothing Much Prepared.

The sixth track Something is written by Jinri from Full8loom and produced by Sam Klempner, BLVSH, and Sandra Wikstrom. Meanwhile, the last track Count It is written by the South Korean singer-songwriter and producer SOLE (former Live High member). Count It is produced by Aaron Theodore Burton, Sofia Kay, and Matthew Crawford.

NA by Nayeon of TWICE is set to release the album worldwide across all music streaming services on June 14, 2024, at 1 PM KST (0 AM ET).