"Atleast she ain’t lip syncing" — Fans defend BLACKPINK's Jisoo after MR-removed performance videos sparks criticism of her vocal skills

On February 24, Instagram account @vivamrremoved shared clips of BLACKPINK's Jisoo performing live with the background music and backup tracks removed, leaving only her vocals. This led to criticism of her singing skills from some netizens.

Ad

Ad

Trending

People stated that the idol's vocals were poor and not up to the mark, thereby directing hate and similar comments toward BLACKPINK's Jisoo. However, many fans soon came to her support. In the comments section of the Instagram post and other social media platforms, people stated that the idol's vocals were stable.

They also highlighted that the idol is at least not lip-syncing, which several K-pop idols have been criticized for. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"Atleast she ain't lip syncing"

Fan reactions via @vivamrremoved Instagram post's comments (Image via Instagram/@shalutae_bts7)

"We don't care btw,we know how stable and talented jisoo is." said a fan on X.

Ad

"Idk how these ppl always got something to say,I’m literally so tired ….like she’s doing good at dancing and her singing is stable compared to other idols and at least she’s not lip syncing" added another fan.

"Kpop stans: dont believe mr-removed videos they are edited. Also Kpop stans: uses the mr-removed videos to hate on idols" commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens defended the idol and stated that her vocals were not as bad as netizens exaggerated it to be.

"They’re really not that bad yall such BULLIES" stated a fan.

"She sang the whole song without any voice cracks and bad vocals so keep crying" added an Instagram user.

"She's good better than some idols..." said a netizen.

Ad

"They will never make me hate you Jisoo" commented another Instagram user.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jisoo and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo or Kim Ji-soo is a South Korean singer and actress who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow members, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé. However, she and the other BLACKPINK members departed the agency in December 2023 following the expiration of their contract with YG Entertainment.

Ad

Ad

Regardless, their contract as a group, BLACKPINK, still stands valid with the agency. Following their departure, all the members either kickstarted their own labels or joined new agencies to support their solo activities. Jisoo started her label, BLISSOO, in collaboration with her brother's company Bio Mom. In the initial stages of the idol independent career, she focused more on acting.

She rolled out her second acting project, the K-drama series, Newtopia, which premiered on February 7 and is currently ongoing. However, she also reentered the music industry soon. The idol rolled out her first solo mini-album, Amortage, on February 14, and the album consisted of a total of four songs with the track, earthquake, as its lead.

Ad

Ad

Jisoo is also scheduled to roll out an Asia fan-meeting tour, Lights, Love, Action!, in March 2025. Here are the dates and venues for the same:

March 14: Manila, the Philippines, Smart Araneta Coliseum

March 15: Bangkok, Thailand, Queen Sirikit Convention Center

March 17: Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

March 18: Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

March 28: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

March 29: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

March 30: Hanoi, Vietnam, My Dinh Indoor Athletics Arena

TBA: Macau, China

TBA: Taipei, Taiwan

Fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the idol's solo activities and other upcoming schedules.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback