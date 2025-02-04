"JISOO IS STILL AN ANNA HATER" — Fans left reeling over the BLACKPINK member's take on Frozen 2 movie characters

On February 4, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made a guest appearance on the latest episode of Salon Drip 2. Jisoo's episode was released via the official YouTube channel @TEO_universe. In the forty-minute interview, the Flower vocalist talked about several topics, including her upcoming album, the choreography of her track Earthquake, her closeness with Aespa's Karina, and more.

In the interview, BLACKPINK's Jisoo also expressed her views about the characters of Frozen 2, including Elsa and Anna. She remarked that she adores Elsa but is not fond of Anna, the latter's sister in the animated film.

“I really like Frozen 2, and I like Elsa. Anna, I didn’t understand her at first. Why is she like that? I’m glad I don’t have a younger sibling!,” Jisoo stated.

Jisoo's fans were ecstatic about her reaction to Frozen 2, especially since the girl group dressed up as characters from the film to celebrate their fourth anniversary in 2020. While Jisoo became Elsa, Rosé became Anna in that special episode. As a result, her fans gave mixed reactions to the singer's statement. One user on X humorously stated:

“JISOO IS STILL AN ANNA HATER”

While some said Jisoo is in a "mood," others agreed with her comment and said that Anna was "annoying."

“But she already have 3 younger sister now HAHHAHA,” a fan said.

“JISOO IS A MOOD! Her savage comments about Anna from Frozen 2 are everything! 'Do you want to build a snowman?' gets a whole new level of shade,” stated a fan.

“Of course. ELSA IS THE BEST,” commented an admirer.

“how is she so effortlessly funny like please,” wrote a fan.

Some said Elsa was "the best," while others praised BLACKPINK's Jisoo for being "effortlessly funny."

“no one gets Jisoo to do anything once she's in her room with her games so understood lol…i had beef w Anna bc she wanted to get married to some ????? the second she met him like GIRL WAT,” stated another fan.

“I just know she will be annoyed if she got anna in that 24/365 ep where they dress up as frozen characters,” wrote another fan.

“She's so real. Elsa is the best and Anna is annoying,” commented a fan.

“But all your little sisters are like Anna, especially the youngest one, she likes to play and is still loved???,” stated an admirer.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo also commented on her closeness with Aespa's Karina

BLACKPINK's Jisoo spoke on the chat show about her friendship with Aespa's Karina. She added that because the makeup artists for both female idols were close to each other, they eventually grew closer and got along well. She mentioned how they shared meals and even went to a cafe together.

She even divulged that she spent a lot of money on in-game purchases and thought that she was investing that money.

“I might spend the most money on in-game purchases because I don’t really shop and I’m not the type that spends a lot so when I play games, I think ‘I’m investing in this game,” Jisoo said.

The BLACKPINK idol also stated that she lacked hobbies and preferred lying whenever she had leisure time.

In addition to this, BLACKPINK Jisoo is preparing for the launch of her new album AMORTAGE. The album is slated to make its debut on February 14, 2025. This mini-album encompasses four tracks.

