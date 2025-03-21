"This is fearless music" - Stray Kids' 'Mixtape: dominATE’ track lyrics sends the internet into a frenzy

On March 21, 2025, Stray Kids released their single album Mixtape: dominATE as the fifth installment of the Mixtape project to commemorate the group's seventh anniversary. The album is the latest addition to their ongoing Mixtape Project series, following previous installments: Mixtape: Gone Days, Mixtape: On Track, Mixtape: Oh, and Mixtape: Time Out.

The album features five tracks, including the title song, Giant (Korean Ver.), and tracks from members like Burnin' Tires (Changbin & I.N), Truman (Han & Felix), Escape (Bang Chan & Hyunjin), and Cinema (Lee Know and Seungmin). The teaser content, Unveil: Track, which previewed the music, trended worldwide in music video ranking, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper.

Fans couldn't stop praising the lyrics of the latest album and took to the internet to share their thoughts about it. One fan even claimed that the Stray Kids' new album contains fearless music that breaks barriers and crushes hesitation.

"Mixtape: dominATE shakes the ground with its Track List—each note a statement, each beat a punch. This is fearless music, tearing down walls, crushing hesitation, and pushing forward with unmatched power."

Fans were full of praise for the tracks, particularly the lyrics. They went on social media to share their thoughts on various songs and their lyrics, with one person asserting that the lyrics for Cinema are for STAYs. At the same time, another expressed their admiration for the lyricism of Escape. Another fan proclaimed the track Truman to be a genius.

"til the end of show, never let it go, yeah i need you, yeah you need me, stay"....DON'T TELL ME THAT CINEMA IS FOR US FOR STAY," commented another fan.

"my god i love hyunchan's lyricism escape is perfect. this song's meaning is just... >>> "the world is falling apart but I won't let anybody touch you if you stay with me" vibes like the YEARNINGGGG THE SADNESS THE LOVE THE EVERYTHINGFJAJJSJD," remarked another fan.

"Truman is a master of genius! The lyrics, the rapping gymnastics from Han, the gritty rap from Felix, that dirty base just hits you and attacks your soul," reacted another fan.

Similar fan reactions flooded X, where they could not stop lauding tracks such as Truman and Escape and Cinema along with their profound lyrics.

"Truman is so different and I'm obsessed... The way Felix changes his tone. The lyrics. The way they transition between their verses and their voices. This song is so," wrote another fan.

"Honestly let's ESCAPE from reality, bc I need a mental break. That was insane. These lyrics like OMG. How can I forget the vocals, like the high falsettos and the high note at the end," exclaimed another fan.

"when they need each other but they also need us. I'm listening and trying to understand lyrics and I'm so moved," added another fan.

More about Stray Kids and their latest digital single, Mixtape:dominATE

Stray Kids is an eight-member boyband under JYP Entertainment. The members are Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Their six releases have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and in 2023, they were named in Time's list of Next Generation Leaders. Stray Kids have sold over 31 million albums worldwide, including Korean and Japanese releases.

On March 10, 2025, Stray Kids unveiled plans for Mixtape: dominATE, making it the fifth installment in their ongoing Mixtape project series. On March 12, the cover artwork and tracklist were unveiled, showcasing a visually striking design.

The album is a notable departure from Stray Kids' usual collaborative approach. Mixtape:dominATE puts the spotlight on the individual talents of the members. Although all the tracks are credited to Stray Kids, each song is associated with a specific member. The names of the members are listed in parentheses, which highlights their contribution to the song.

At the time of writing, every track of the album has reached the iTunes chart, with Escape charting at No.34, Truman at No.37, and Cinema at No. 38.

