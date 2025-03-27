Netizens have reacted to Lady Gaga announcing her eighth concert tour to promote her recently released studio album, Mayhem. Titled The Mayhem Ball, the tour was announced on Wednesday, March 26. It was followed by a teaser video featuring the Grammy-winning songstress.

Ad

The tour will begin on July 16, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and will consist of 32 shows, before coming to an end on November 20, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. On her Instagram, Lady Gaga opened up about the motivation behind the tour.

"I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

She also explained why they chose arenas instead of stadiums for The Mayhem Ball.

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums... This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters," added the songstress.

Ad

Ad

In under a day, the post has accumulated over a million likes on Instagram, as of this writing. Pop culture handles like @PopBase have also reported the announcement of Lady Gaga's upcoming tour. Some popular reactions from fans on X are as follows:

"Mother is summoning the monsters again. I’m not emotionally prepared," a user wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Will more dates be added? or continued next year? pls next year my bank account can’t handle the weeknd, tate mcrae, you, and if miley too if she tours," another claimed.

"I swear Lady Gaga is the only person who can make ‘mayhem’ feel like a masterpiece. Can’t wait for this!" wrote a user.

Ad

A fan quipped about selling their "soul" to obtain tickets for Lady Gaga's concert.

"OMGGG Mother is BACK. ready to sell my soul for tickets rn, this tour boutta be legendary fr fr," commented a user on X.

"I'd say Mayhem Ball Tour 2025 FIRST LEG cuz there's no way this is the whole thing, she was originally planning to go on Tour in 2026.... maybe that's still going," theorized another.

Ad

"I hope you’re adding more dates or doing a second leg.. cause this isn’t enough.. where’s Texas," interrogated a user on X.

Some other comments on X are as follows:

"OMG, Gaga's back with a BANG! Can't wait to see what kind of wild costumes and epic performances she's got planned. Do you think she'll bring back the meat dress vibes or go for something totally new?" a fan wrote.

Ad

"Can’t wait to see what Lady Gaga has in store for the MAYHEM Ball tour! She always delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, and I’m sure this will be another unforgettable chapter in her legendary career!" opined another.

"This is simply not enough cities," inferred another user on X.

The last headlining tour for Lady Gaga was The Chromatica Ball to support her sixth studio album in 2022.

Ad

Full schedule, venues, ticket presale dates, and everything else to know about Lady Gaga's The Mayhem Ball tour

Lady Gaga at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Lady Gaga will kick things off at Las Vegas on July 16 with shows taking place across North America and Europe. The Mayhem Ball tour will come to an end in Paris with a trio of performances on November 17, 18, and 20.

Ad

Here is the full tour schedule as released by Lady Gaga on Instagram:

July 16: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 6: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 7: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 22: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 23: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 26: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 31: Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 1: Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 10: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 29: London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 30: London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 2: London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 7: Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Oct. 12: Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Oct. 13: Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Oct. 19: Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

Oct. 20: Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

Oct. 28: Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29: Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4: Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Nov. 5: Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Nov. 9: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11: Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13: Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

Nov. 14: Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

Nov. 17: Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Nov. 18: Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Nov. 20: Paris, France @ Accor Arena

The presale ticket for The Mayhem Ball tour will be available on March 31, and the Artist Presale will begin on April 2 at 12 pm local time. Fans willing to purchase tickets at the Artist Presale must register for the same before March 30 at 8 am ET. The general ticket sale will begin on April 3 at 12 pm local time via Live Nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback