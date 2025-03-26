"The man is a walking bag of money!" — Internet reacts to Wiz Khalifa saying he made $3M for a 45-minute show in Saudi Arabia

Rapper Wiz Khalifa recently revealed that he earned $3 million for a 45-minute show in Saudi Arabia during a conversation with streamer and rapper DDG. On March 25, 2025, DDG uploaded his studio session with Wiz Khalifa while the two were recording the former's newest song, Hate or Love It, which was released the same day.

Ad

During the studio session, DDG asked Wiz Khalifa what the "most money" he made in one show was, to which the rapper replied that he made $3 million for a 45-minute set in Saudi Arabia.

The rapper did not mention the name of the event, however, he recently performed at the Balad Beast 2025 music festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in January 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Wiz Khalifa's candid answer seemingly left the internet in shock, with one X user dubbing the rapper a "walking bag of money."

"That’s insane! The man is a walking bag of money!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens were seemingly impressed by this, dubbing it "insane money."

"That is impressive . If i was paid to 3 million for 45 minutes, I wouldn't say no. He is getting his bag," one person tweeted.

"45 mins 3 milli DAMN my artist friends, hurry & blow," another person added.

"Thats insane money holy," someone else commented.

"Light work for him tbh, just another day in the life," another person wrote.

Ad

However, others claimed the situation was not unusual for Saudi Arabia.

"This ain’t even crazy for the Saudis," one person posted.

"Saudi money different they paid me in rare pleats just to style their private jet interior," another person added.

"That Saudi money is DIFFY," someone else commented.

"That's peanuts for the Saudis," another user said.

Ad

Wiz Khalifa is expected to release Kush & Orange Juice 2 in April

In February 2025, NFR Podcast announced via a social media post that Wiz Khalifa is expected to release Kush & Orange Juice 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2010 mixtape, on April 18.

According to HipHop DX, the release date for Kush & Orange Juice 2 has not yet been confirmed by the rapper as of this article.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper first announced the project in March 2024 in a social media post, claiming the sequel was done and in the process of mixing.

“Kush and Oj 2 is done and going into mixing. Thank you to everyone involved. Taylor Gang The World,” he wrote in a post at the time.

According to Revolt, Wiz Khalifa is reportedly working with the same producers who worked on the first mixtape, including Cardo, ID Labs and Sledgren. Additionally, the rapper has been releasing freestyles and new songs over the past year.

Ad

In March 2025, Wiz Khalifa released two new tracks, Scarface with Chevy Woods and Blindfold with Luh Taylor, however, it is unclear whether either track will be included in Kush & Orange Juice 2.

In an Instagram post on March 20, 2025, the rapper teased an upcoming song with Juicy J, writing:

"Me and juicy did some fourth quarter magic for the album that im pretty sure you guys are gonna love as much as i do. We also got one that we gonna drop soon because its spring break and we think yall need this. Taylor Gang the world."

Ad

The expected release date for Wiz Khalifa's Kush & Orange Juice 2 falls coincidentally close to the first mixtape's 15th anniversary. The original Kush & Orange Juice was released on April 14, 2010.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback