Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and all you need to know

Lady Gaga has recently announced her new tour called The Mayhem Ball via a social media post on March 26, 2025. The tour is scheduled to start on July 16 this year in Las Vegas and is being organized in support of the singer’s latest album, Mayhem.

The House of Gucci star added a poster of the upcoming tour and wrote in the caption that despite not planning to go on tour this year, the actress decided to do it since her last album has received a positive response from everyone. She further stated:

“It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums – and honestly, I can’t wait.”

Lady Gaga also mentioned that the tour will bring a “theatrical and electrifying experience” or her fans and that it will bring her album to life in the way that she had visualized it.

The tour poster featured a black-and-white photo of the artist, where she was spotted in a fully black outfit.

Notably, the American Horror Story star told Elle Magazine earlier this year that her experience at the Chromatica Ball changed her way of being associated with any tour. Lady Gaga addressed the reason for the same by saying:

“It was because the focus was not entirely on the show. I was asking, ‘How can I go out in the city that I’m in and be part of the local art community or see what’s happening here, talk to strangers in the neighbourhood? How can I spend time with people?’”

Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball Tour will stop by different locations: Tickets, venues, and more

As mentioned, the first show of Lady Gaga’s tour is scheduled in Las Vegas. The final three shows will be held for three days at the Paris-based Accor Arena until November 20, marking the end of The Mayhem Ball, as reported by Variety on Wednesday, March 26.

The tour will stop by multiple locations, including New York City, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Manchester, Stockholm, Milan, Berlin, Amsterdam, Antwerp, and Lyon.

Presale of the tickets for the shows in North America as part of Lady Gaga’s tour will start next week on March 31, followed by an artist presale on April 2 and general sale a day later.

According to Capital UK, people can sign up in advance for the presale on Ticketmaster by Sunday, March 30.

Apart from the North American shows, Mastercard presales will be available for a few European shows. People can access the general tickets through Live Nation and the official website of Lady Gaga.

However, the prices of the tickets have not been revealed by any of the websites until now. As per iHeart, multiple options will be available for everyone willing to attend the tour, including premium tickets, access to VIP facilities, limited edition items, and more.

Lady Gaga’s album Mayhem came out earlier this month and managed to create different records on streaming platforms like Spotify.

In addition, Mayhem grabbed the first position on the US Billboard 200 and had 14 singles in the soundtrack, such as Abracadabra, Garden of Eden, and Zombieboy.

