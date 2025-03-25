"This is actually an insane achievement" - Fans react to Playboi Carti debuting all 30 songs from 'MUSIC' on Billboard Hot 100

Playboi Carti's third studio album MUSIC is currently dominating streaming charts, following its highly anticipated release on March 14, 2025.

The project has reportedly sold over 300,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week, debuting at No.1 on Billboard 200. Carti's MUSIC is officially the largest hip-hop rap album debut for 2025.

The 30-record album hosts features from some of the biggest artists in the game, like Kendrick Lamar, Future, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and more. Interestingly, all 30 tracks included on MUSIC have broken into Billboard's Hot 100 chart, a feat that no rapper, except for Playboi Carti, has achieved.

Some of the album's most popular records, EVIL J0RDAN and RATHER LIE (feat. The Weeknd), have amassed over 55 million and 46 million streams on Spotify, respectively.

With news of MUSIC debuting at No.1 and charting every record on Billboard Hot 100, fans have taken to social media platforms to share their appreciation for Playboi Carti's 2025 achievement.

More reactions followed from Playboi Carti fans praising the 29-year-old rapper and his third studio album.

"Ni**az tryna say it’s because it’s a 30 song album but most rappers who release 15-18 song albums barely get 5 songs on the Hot 100," an individual stated.

"Carti making real history here!," a fan cited.

"He damn near the first rapper to have 30 fu*king songs on an album," added another.

"I knew back then he was gon be a star but not a star of this magnitude nbs," a fan claimed.

Several individuals were seen criticizing the album's performance and calling out Carti for supposedly using "bots" to inflate MUSIC's streaming numbers.

"WOW. That’s both crazy and a damn shame, at the same damn time, because that album is [Trash] (outside of the production). Most of the album, the young man is just doing adlibs. If you consider him a rapper [smh]," a user stated.

"I understand it now… most of the world really is brain dead," another user claimed.

"If anyone has bots it’s this guy lmao," a critic claimed.

"How bad has the music industry got that this has happened," another critic cited.

Playboi Carti debuts two records in the top 10 spot on Billboard Hot 100

Playboi Carti has been making waves in hip-hop this month, dropping his third studio album after almost five years. MUSIC officially follows up on his sophomore studio album Whole Lotta Red, which was released to streaming platforms on December 25, 2020.

The entire project, hosting 30 tracks, has debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 charts, with the album expected to push past Lady Gaga's seventh studio album, MAYHEM, for Billboard 200's No.1 spot.

Out of the 30 records that debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 charts this week, the highest charting singles from MUSIC are track 4 - EVIL J0RDAN and track 8 - RATHER LIE (feat. The Weeknd).

Both songs debuted at No.2 and No.4, respectively, held back by Kendrick Lamar and SZA's luther, which is entering its fifth week atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The No.3 and No.5 spots are held by Lady Gaga's Die With A Smile (feat. Bruno Mars) and Chappell Roan's new single The Giver.

The complete list of chart placements for records included on Playboi Carti's third studio album, MUSIC, has been provided below:

No.2 - EVIL J0RDAN

No.4 - RATHER LIE (feat. The Weeknd)

No.17 - GOOD CREDIT (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

No.20 - CRUSH (feat. Travis Scott)

No.25 - BACKD00R (feat. Kendrick Lamar and Jhené Aiko)

No.27 - MOJO JOJO

No.28 - PHILLY (feat. Travis Scott)

No.33 - FINE SH*T

No.34 - TOXIC (feat. Skepta)

No.38 - KPOP

No.41 - POP OUT

No.43 - RADAR

No.46 - TRIM (feat. Future)

No.48 - HBA

No.49 - CHARGE DEM HO*S A FEE (feat. Future and Travis Scott)

No.52 - WAKE UP F1LTHY (feat. Travis Scott)

No.53 - JUMPIN (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

No.54 - I SEEEEEE YOU BABY BOI

No.55 - CRANK

No.56 - LIKE WHEEZY

No.58 - TWIN TRIM (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

No.65 - OLYMPIAN

No.69 - MUNYUN

No.71 - WE NEED ALL DA VIBES (feat. Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign)

No.75 - OPM BABI

No.80 - COCAINE NOSE

No.85 - DIS 1 GOT IT

No.86 - OVERLY

No.88 - SOUTH ATLANTA BABY

No.96 - WALK

Playboi Carti's recent post, made via his official 00pium Instagram handle, hinted at a new project "on the way," titled BABY BOI.

