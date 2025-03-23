"He want a kendrick diss so bad"- Internet reacts as Kanye West names himself Rap King alongside 12 others, shades Kendrick Lamar

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been on another X (formerly Twitter) rant this past week following the release of Playboi Carti's third studio album, MUSIC, which was distributed to streaming platforms on March 14, 2025.

Recent reports and now-deleted tweets from the Chicago rapper suggest Ye was upset about being left off of Carti's highly anticipated follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red, given that the two had collaborated and performed together for most of 2024.

While it's unclear if Kanye was originally included as a feature on MUSIC, the rapper did drop several allegations against the Atlanta rapper while also taking shots at the music industry, notably targeting Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar on the other hand has seen an increase in criticism, following his historic rap beef with Drake, with Kanye's latest X rants leaving the Compton native off a list of Ye's "12 Rap Kings," which includes:

WAYNE KANYE WEST JAY-Z DRAKE THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. TUPAC SHAKUR 50 CENT EMINEM LL COOL J RUN DMC NAS RAKIM

Kanye made it a point to exclude Kendrick Lamar from the list, claiming the Compton native was "NEVER KING," going on to state:

"MAYBE KING OF THE WEST COAST, BUT NEVER KING OF THE WORLD."

Kanye West then tweeted a lengthy response regarding his decision to exclude Kendrick's name from his "12 Rap Kings" list, once again citing that the Not Like Us rapper's inclusion on Playboi Carti's MUSIC ruined the album's listening experience.

Ye went on to suggest that Lamar was a pawn in the music industry, claiming acclaimed albums Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and the recently released GNX LP "tanked".

"THIS YEAR YALL DUMB A*S INDUSTRY PLANTS RUINED THE KING OF THE UNDERGROUND'S ALBUM WITH THAT R*PIST TONE ALL OVER THE PLACE. CARTI MADE MY FAVORITE MUSIC UNTIL I HEARD KENDRICK ON IT," Ye tweeted.

With Ye's recent tweets regarding his opinion of Kendrick Lamar going viral, social media circles are buzzing with fans and critics discussing the Chicago rapper's latest X rant. One individual even claimed Kanye's intention was to get involved in a high-profile rap beef with the GNX rapper.

More reactions followed from users reacting to Kanye West's latest tweets regarding Kendrick Lamar.

"Kanye wants Kendrick to diss him so bad. It’s so desperate to watch," a user stated.

"Kanye recently called Kendrick a psycho-genius and that no one should go against him unless it's him because HE'S a psycho-genius himself. And now he's saying Kendrick is not a king except on the West Coast?? Yeah, this is strictly about him getting Kendrick to engage him," added another.

"I’m so confused at why he’s going after Dot like this…now," a user questioned.

"Went from “yo dot I got you” to who tf is Kendrick LMAO," a user recounts Kanye's support of Kendrick during the 2024 Rap Beef.

Users were then seen sharing their opinions on Kanye West's "12 Rap Kings," with many fans seemingly agreeing with Ye's list.

"This is disingenuous. You don’t gotta like Kendrick, but he and J. Cole are rap kings too. The rest of the list is also legit, tho some names are missing," a fan claimed.

"I’m glad he put Wayne number one because like he the goat & he has found & built some incredible artists as well," a Lil Wayne fan stated.

"He’s right you can’t be the rap king if you were never king of the world all the rappers have had this. And they didn’t have to diss anybody to get that title," a Kanye West fan stated.

"Facts. All actual game-changers. No way you can take away the impact of everyone on this list to a major effect for a long period of time," said another.

Kanye West claims Soulja Boy more important than Kendrick Lamar in now-deleted tweet

Although Ye, formerly Kanye West, has spent the better part of a week calling out industry peers and frequent collaborators like Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and Ty Dolla $ign, the Chicago rapper was seen praising Soulja Boy.

While Soulja Boy and Kanye West have never officially collaborated, Soulja did make an appearance on Ye's Donda 2 tracklist, featuring on a record titled First Time in a Long Time. This album was however never officially released to streaming and was exclusively available on Yeezy's stem player in 2022.

Expand Tweet

In a now-deleted tweet from Friday (March 21), Kanye West shared his appreciation for Soulja Boy, citing how both of them "changed the internet" and helped shape the culture, stating:

"A LOT OF PEOPLE IMMEDIATELY STOOD UP AND SAID SOULJA BOY. I AGREE WITH THAT TOO. CHANGED THE INTERNET. INVENTED ALL KINDS OF STYLES. DISCOVERED THE MIGOS. SOULJA DEFINITELY MORE IMPORTANT THAN KENDRICK"

After suggesting that Soulja Boy's contribution to hip-hop culture was more significant than Pulitzer prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, Ye proceeds to throw further shade at his former friend Playboi Carti.

"CARTI AND EVERYBODY ON CARTI ALBUM TRASH," Kanye West tweeted.

Recently Kanye West delivered the first version of his highly anticipated solo album, Bully, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel as a soundtrack for a short film featuring his son Saint West.

