⁠⁠Everything we know about Soulja Boy’s kidnapping trial: Civil Lawsuit Explored

Rapper Soulja Boy is currently in the midst of an ongoing civil trial, scheduled in California, following allegations from a woman who accused him of r*pe and kidnapping four years ago.

On January 21, 2021, an anonymous former female employee sued Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, in Los Angeles' Superior Court claiming she was "r*ped, beaten and held hostage" by the Atlanta native.

She also alleged that Crank That rapper subjected her to a hostile work environment for several years and withheld her earned wages.

Soulja Boy performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image via Getty/Paras Griffin)

Jane Doe claims to have started working as Soulja's personal assistant in December 2018 and alleges the rapper tasked her with a very demanding schedule, citing:

"[Being] readily available to cook, clean, chauffeur and perform personal assistant duties 20 hours a day, seven days a week, for an agreed-upon wage of $500 a week."

The lawsuit claims the accuser was never compensated for her work with the Atlanta rapper. The plaintiff also claims she began receiving unsolicited suggestive pictures from Soulja Boy in 2019, citing they engaged in a romantic relationship shortly after.

According to Jane Doe's statement, the accused allegedly became abusive during their relationship and s*xually assaulted her in February 2019. She also claims to have received a $1,000 remorse payment for his alleged actions.

"On another occasion when plaintiff tried to quit and leave defendant Way, defendant Way locked her in a room for approximately three days against her will with no hot water until she was coerced into not leaving," Jane Doe's lawsuit claimed.

The unnamed party suggests that the reason for moving out was that DeAndre Way had assaulted her in August 2020 for a second time. Jane Doe went on to claim that she was "r*ped" in October of the same year when returned to gather her belongings.

The lawsuit claims Soulja Boy had s*xually assaulted the plaintiff multiple times, over the next several months, whenever she made attempts to gather her things from the rapper's home.

"I feared for my life" - Jane Doe in Soulja Boy civil lawsuit gives opening statement in court

The plaintiff's lawsuit alleges these instances of kidnapping and r*pe had taken place at DeAndre Cortez Way's rental home, situated in Malibu, bordering Ventura County.

The trial, being held in Santa Monica, California, started proceedings last week, with opening statements beginning on March 13, 2025. Jane Doe appeared in front of the jury on day 4, stating:

"I feared for my life. I was scared of what he would do to my family. I didn’t want him to hurt anybody because of me"

Soulja Boy performs onstage during the Fanfix Moxy Unleash Halloween Party 2024 at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on October 30, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty/Tiffany Rose)

The plaintiff would continue to recount her physical and mental abuse, allegedly faced at the hands of Soulja Boy, who was reportedly seated in court during her opening statement, claiming:

"He would call me an ugly, bumpy-faced b***h. He would tell me I was fat. He would make fun of me and have his friends make fun of me. He would spit on the floor and say, ‘B***h, hurry up, come clean this sh*t up,’ while his friends watched. I wanted to die. I didn’t want to be there anymore. I just wanted to go home.”

Soulja and his legal team have maintained innocence in this trial, with the rapper denying all allegations that have been brought forward by the plaintiff.

His attorney Ricky Ivie brought up the plaintiff's supposed romantic relationship with DeAndre Way, explaining to jurors that there was "never a business agreement in place".

Ricky Ivie claimed that Jane Doe entered into a consensual romantic relationship, alleging that she was originally offered a place to sleep if she wanted to "stay and roll blunts". Soulja's attorney attacked the plaintiff's credibility when he stated:

"The plaintiff’s claim is not supported by reliable evidence. The claims are driven by the ulterior motives of jealousy, revenge, and financial gain."

While leaving the courthouse on Wednesday, Ricky Ivie was seen defending his client Soulja Boy, who stood beside him in a suit and tie, stating:

"She’s been inconsistent, grossly inconsistent, wildly inconsistent. Those allegations that she made just aren’t true. They’re not going to be substantiated by the time this trial is over."

Soulja Boy ascended to international superstar status following the release of his 2007 viral hit Crank That (Soulja Boy) and has seemingly maintained his relevancy over the years, even collaborating with popular streamers like Kai Cenat.

The 2025 Jane Doe lawsuit is not the first time the Atlanta rapper has been accused of assault, with former girlfriends Kayla Myers and model Nia Riley also accusing the rapper of "physical and s*xual assault" over the years.

