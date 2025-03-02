⁠“You faked a kidnapping for clout, stop it”- Internet reacts as Lil Tay goes off on Bhad Bhabie over Grammy comment

Lil Tay has once again targeted Bhad Bhabie after the latter commented "Girl stfu" on her tweet about wanting to win a Grammy on February 3. The 17-year-old influencer and rapper called Bhad Bhabie a "clout-chasing" woman and accused her of ducking past confrontations.

This latest exchange has revived their long-standing feud, dating back to 2018 when Bhabie and Woah Vicky engaged in a physical altercation.

Fans online have since weighed in, some defending Bhabie while others criticized Tay for seeking attention. Lil Tay recently shared a video verbally attacking Bhad Bhabie and a screenshot of the latter mocking her Grammy aspirations. Tay did not hold back, stating:

"I see you’re still the clout chasing a*s b**** who's been obsessed with me since I was 9 years old... You’re still a dumb a*s with a bunch of botched surgeries when, instead, what you should have been trying to fix was your brain and your self-esteem."

She continued her tirade, mocking Bhabie’s alleged cosmetic procedures. Tay also claimed she had tried to confront Bhabie in the past and challenged her to a fight.

"You ducked me when I was nine years old, so if you’re so tough and you're so about it and you want to catch me outside, check your DM,"

She said before announcing she would be going live at 6 pm ET.

Bhad Bhabie has not directly responded to the challenge, but her past accusations against Tay and Woah Vicky remain a significant part of their history. In 2018, Bhabie claimed they called her friend a racial slur, which led to a physical altercation between her and Woah Vicky, as reported by Complex.

Social media users had mixed reactions to Lil Tay’s latest attack, with some dismissing it as attention-seeking behavior and others questioning the legitimacy of the beef.

"You faked a kidnapping for clout, stop it," one user wrote.

"Lil Tay is a super try hard who will literally say anything for attention and money," another user shared.

"Didn’t this lil girl just get out the hospital?? These attention-starved ppl get on my GOT damn nerves," one user commented.

Others pointed out the age gap between the two, arguing that Bhabie should not entertain the drama. However, some fans felt Bhabie would be judged either way.

"I’m confused. Is a lady that has a child and grown af supposed to fight a 17 yr old? Basically publicly commit a crime. Obviously, she’s not responding to u," a user tweeted.

"But if she do reply yall gone call her weird for beefing w a child??" another fan agreed.

"Nobody duckin her .. nobody worried about her," someone wrote.

Lil Tay’s past controversies

Lil Tay’s feud with Bhad Bhabie is just one of many controversies surrounding the young influencer. In 2023, reports of her death surfaced on Instagram, only for it to later be revealed as a hoax. According to a report from TMZ, Tay and her family claimed that her account was compromised.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," Tay said.

More recently, she reportedly underwent successful open-heart surgery after being diagnosed with a heart tumor.

After surviving a death hoax and undergoing alleged open-heart surgery, Lil Tay remains active online.

Expand Tweet

According to Complex, Bhad Bhabie is currently dealing with another beef with Alabama Barker. The two have been at odds after Bhabie accused Barker of having an affair with her on-and-off boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

This led to a series of diss tracks, with Bhabie dropping Over Cooked and Barker retaliating with Cry Bhabie. The situation escalated when Bhabie called Barker out for a fight in Calabasas, California.

