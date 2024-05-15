How to get tickets to Soundside Music Festival 2024? Presale, lineup, & all you need to know

Soundside Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 28, 2024, to September 29, 2024, at the Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The festival presale will be available from May 16, 2024, at 10:00 am local time which can be accessed by registering at the festival's official website before that.

There will also be a Citibank Presale on the same day, which can be accessed with a Citibank card membership. Tickets are priced at $159 for said presale. 2 Day tickets are priced at $249 for the general category, $549 for general plus category, $799 for VIP, and $1499 for Skydeck. There will also be 1 Day tickets that are priced at $159 to $875, depending upon the category.

All ticket prices will be raised when the public on-sale begins at 12:00 pm local time. These tickets will also be available exclusively at the official website mentioned above. There are also hotel rooms available, which are priced between $119 to $536 per room for two guests.

Layaway Plans for tickets are also available, with Bridgeport residents having access to a 15% discount on a first come, first serve basis. General Layway plans start at $25. The festival tickets sale was announced by the organizers via a post on their official X page on May 14, 2024:

Soundside Music Festival 2024 lineup

Soundside Music Festival 2024 lineup is given below according to the dates:

September 28, 2024 (Day 1):

Noah Kahan

Goo Goo Dolls

Fleet Foxes

Boyz II Men

Grace Potter

Thee Sacred Souls

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories

Madi Diaz

Rijah

September 29, 2024 (Day 2):

Foo Fighters

Queens of the Stone Age

Norah Jones

Teddy Swims

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Kills

Drew Holcomb And The Neighbours

The War And The Treaty

Hurray for The Riff Riff

Darren Kelly

The Soundside Music Festival is a rechristening of the Sound On Sound festival under C3 Presents. The festival will feature the same setup as the Sound On Sound festival experience. The festival is partnering with local gourmet food venues such as PopUp Bagels and The Blind Rhino, among others.

Speaking about the festival, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim stated in a general press statement:

"I am very excited that Bridgeport is once again the host to this year’s Soundside Music Festival, formally known as Sound On Sound.In past years, this festival has drawn in over 50,000 visitors."

The singer continued:

"I am sure this year it will again draw tens of thousands who will get to experience all that Bridgeport has to offer. This is another example of how Bridgeport is ‘on the move’ as we strengthen our legacy of being the music and entertainment capital of Connecticut."

C3 Presents is a major promoters, managing festivals such as Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza Festival, Sea.Hear.Now festival and the Governor's Ball, among others.

Headliners Noah Kahan and Foo Fighters will both appear at the Soundside Music Festival as part of their ongoing tour. Noah Kahan will perform across North America and the UK in venues as part of his We'll All Be Here Forever Tour, which will end with a show at Fenway Park in Boston on July 18, 2024.

Foo Fighters meanwhile are currently on their Everything Or Nothing At All tour, which is scheduled to run till August 18, ending with a show at the T Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington State.