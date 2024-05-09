Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival 2024: Lineup, dates, location, ticket prices, & all you need to know

Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 20, 2024, to July 21, 2024, at the Resorts World Awana in Genting Highlands, Malaysia. It will be the ninth edition of the festival, having been first held in 2013 and annually ever since except for 2015, 2020, and 2021.

The festival was first announced on May 5, 2024, with the lineup being announced subsequently on May 8, 2024, via a post on their official Instagram account.

Tickets for the festival will be available on May 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. 2 Day general tickets will be priced between 360 Malaysian ringgit ($75.96) and 510 Malaysian ringgit ($107.54), depending upon the release category. VIP tickets will be priced at 800 Malaysian ringgit ($168) to 1050 Malaysian ringgit ($221.64), depending on the release category.

There will also be 1-day general tickets priced between 290 Malaysian ringgit ($61.17) and 350 Malaysian ringgit ($73.83) based on the release category. Meanwhile, VIP tickets will be priced between 500 Malaysian ringgit ($105.47) and 590 Malaysian ringgit ($124.45) based on the release category.

There will also be group tickets available. All ticket prices may be subject to additional fees, service charges, and currency conversion rate fluctuations for international customers. Also, the 2023 ticket holders are eligible for a 10% discount promo code, which will be sent by email.

Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival 2024 lineup

Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival will return this year with a star-studded lineup that includes headliners Joji, Russ, J Balvin, and Peggy Gou. Speaking in a statement to NME on May 8, 2024, Wan Alman, director of entertainment at Future Sound Asia, elaborated on the return of the festival, stating:

"To be honest, this year has really been one of the most challenging festivals to plan – and not for the reasons you might think. It’s not really anything to do with what happened last year, but this year has been an especially challenging time for festivals around the world in general."

The director continued:

"It’s been really tough booking acts for festivals all around the world. Not everyone will get a great line-up like Coachella or Splendour, and when you don’t get a great line-up, people don’t buy tickets. I think a major cause of this is that artist fees have skyrocketed. I think it’s going to be unsustainable but it’s just getting higher and higher every year."

The full lineup for Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival 2024 is given below:

July 20, 2024:

Joji

Russ

Alec Benjamin

Haven

Peach Pit

Ylona Garcia

Cherry Bomb

Gard Wuzgut

Spooky Wet Dreams

Saint Kylo

Lost Spaces

Bad Habits

Shelhiel

Daaliah

I-Sky

Jaie

Fuad

Bad M.O.B

Dub Things

July 21, 2024

J Balvin

Peggy Gou

Bibi

Henry Moodie

Tiger JK & Yoon Mi Rae

ForceParkBois

Talitha

Capt'Trips and The Kid

Mr.Yang

Naufal

SaturdaySelects

EMO Night KL

The Filters

Mardiana

TY:DEL

Afaro

Alfie Rrari

The official sponsor of the Good Vibes Festival is Durex, and the festival is also set to partner with several other companies. Among others, C27 will serve as the official social media partner, Hitz & Mix as the radio partner, and World of Buzz will serve as the media partner.

The Good Vibes festival has previously featured performances by artists such as The Smashing Pumpkins, Ellie Goulding, Disclosure, and The Kid Laroi, as well as The Strokes, Rae Sremmurd, Lorde, and Alt-J, among others.