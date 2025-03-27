Who is Fai Khadra? Reports of Bella Hadid and her longtime friend's heated argument at Paris Fashion Week explored

Model Bella Hadid reportedly got into a heated argument with longtime friend Fai Khadra at Paris Fashion Week. Citing "eyewitnesses," TMZ on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, reported that following the intense conversation, two pals weren't on speaking terms.

Khadra is an American model and influencer who has worked with brands like Dior, Balenciaga, and Oliver Peoples.

According to TMZ, the tense exchange happened at the Yves Saint Laurent after-party on March 11. Per "eyewitnesses," Bella Hadid reportedly kept asking the model to leave her alone throughout the night. However, Khadra allegedly refused to do so. Witnesses claim that he verbally berated the supermodel and even raised his hands in an aggressive manner.

Bella Hadid at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 - Source: Getty

Per the outlet, the argument did not turn physical, but Fai allegedly verbally harassed Bella. Further, people told the publication that she looked uncomfortable. While no cops were called, guests upset with Fai's behavior complained to top executives at YSL, according to TMZ.

Earlier in the day, Hadid walked the ramp for the fashion house's fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection show. She wore a sheer purple ensemble with floral lace detailing. The show marked her return to the runway after she announced taking a break from modeling last year, according to WWD.

Meanwhile, Fai Khadra sat in the front row at the YSL's Men’s Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection, per the outlet. He wore a beige double-breasted suit with matching pants, complimented by a beige tie. Fai sat beside actors Talia Ryder and Spike Fearn.

Fai Khadra is the older brother of DJ duo SimiHaze

Fai Khadra was born in September 1991 in Los Angeles, California, to Palestinian parents. According to a profile on the model published by Grazia Magazine, he grew up in Dubai, Riyadh, and London. His father has been an art collector, while his mother owns a lifestyle boutique in Saudi Arabia called The Art of Living.

Sama and Haya Abu Khadra - Source: Getty

Khadra is the older brother of twin sisters Sama and Haya Abu Khadra, who are known as the DJing duo SimiHaze. The model and his siblings had an artistic upbringing. He graduated with a degree in architecture from the American School of Dubai.

Quoting Fai Khadra's interview with GQ Middle East, Style magazine revealed he defines himself as a Palestinian, writing:

"Whenever people ask me where I’m from, I always say I’m Palestinian."

Fai moved back to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modelling. According to Grazia Magazine, he has worked with brands like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Balenciaga, Ralph Lauren, Alexander Wang, and Dior. In 2022, Khadra and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna collaborated with eyewear brand EYE’M.

The same year, he collaborated with Oliver Peoples to design an eyewear collection. This was the first time the brand collaborated with an individual, according to an article by Vogue.

Fai Khadra is seen hanging out with several A-list celebrities. According to Grazia, he has frequently appeared on the Kardashian-Jenner social media accounts and in their reality show. Per the outlet, he was Kendall Jenner’s date to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding.

The model has also been spotted with celebs like supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Rita Ora, and Jordyn Woods. According to Style, Elle dubbed him "the model set’s favorite man friend." He was photographed with Hailey Bieber during the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

According to Grazia magazine, Fai Khadra once displayed a sculpture at a show called "Vessels" in Los Angeles. In addition to art and modeling, Khadra is also a singer and songwriter. He has been creating music for years, which he shares on his SoundCloud account. In 2017, he appeared in the music video for Charli XCX's single Boys.

Fai Khadra co-wrote Blood Orange's single Runnin' from his album, Negro Swan. His vocals appeared on the track as well as three other songs from the project. In 2019, he co-wrote Justine Skye's Maybe.

Neither Bella Hadid nor Fai Khadra publicly commented on the incident.

