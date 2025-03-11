Chappell Roan and Ice Spice suffer wardrobe malfunctions at Paris Fashion Week, both dresses ripping "in the same spot"

On Saturday, March 8, Ice Spice and Chappell Roan were at the Vivienne Westwood Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Both of them had wardrobe malfunctions at the event where their clothes ripped "in the same spot."

On Sunday, March 9, Roan shared a series of photos and clips on Instagram, one of which showed her ripped red Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress exposing her backside. During the Paris Fashion Week, Chappell Roan wore some designers including Rabanne, Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino.

A day later on March 10, Ice Spice also shared a similar photo on her Instagram story, which captured her black leather dress, ripped in the back. Spice even added a hilarious caption to it, which read:

"Mine ripped in the same spot."

Meanwhile, Spice wore a variety of outfits ranging from sheer dresses to a bold leather outfit.

Fans reacted to both of their social media posts with a mix of admiration and shock.

Ice Spice has previously addressed the Ozempic rumors

Ice Spice's weight loss sparked rumors amongst fans, many of whom claimed that she was using Ozempic to lose weight. She confirmed going to the gym for her regular workout. During an X spaces chat in August 2024, she said:

"I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic, that's one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that, bro?"

She added that along with regular workouts at the gym, eating healthy was also something that she practiced in order to lose weight effectively. Further during the conversation, Ice Spice additionally stated:

"Like, you lazy a** b*tches never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big."

She then concluded by saying that she wouldn't have lost weight if she was just sitting idle at home.

In separate news about Chappell Roan, she is confirmed to set foot in the country music genre with The Giver, her debut song in this area, which is set to release on March 13, 2025. Meanwhile, Ice Spice's last track Hannah Montana was uploaded back in December 2024.

Both artists handled their wardrobe malfunctions well, even discussing them publicly.

