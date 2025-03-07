"They just be putting anything on her" — Internet reacts to Ice Spice's outfit at Off-White's Fall RTW 2025 runway show in Paris

Rapper Ice Spice's look at a Paris Fashion Week runway show has sparked disbelief online. On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the 25-year-old attended Off-White‘s Fall 2025 ready-to-wear fashion show, wearing a graphic, sports-inspired outfit from the fashion house.

She donned an all-leather white and red ensemble featuring a bomber jacket-styled top with the label’s name and padded shoulders. The singer paired it with a flared maxi skirt and geometric wedge sandals.

As photos from the event went viral, internet users were quick to react. One netizen wrote:

"They just be putting anything on her smh."

Many continued to criticize the outfit, with one even joking Ice Spice herself didn't like it.

More reactions:

Ice Spice also attended Stella McCartney’s Fall 2025 presentation at Paris Fashion Week

Ice Spice paired her Off-White‘s fall 2025 fashion show outfit with a wet blunt-cut bob with fringes (think Milla Jovovich's hairdo from The Fifth Element), ditching her signature curls. According to Women's Wear Daily, her makeup featured winged eyeliner and brown lip liner.

Off-White is an Italian fashion brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh in Milan in 2013, renowned for its sports-inspired designs and aesthetics. The company has collaborated with brands like Nike, Levi, Jimmy Choo, IKEA, Umbro, Timberland, and Converse, among others, to release special edition collections.

Ice Spice, Kate Moss, and Cameron Diaz at Stella McCartney WI25 Show - Source: Getty

Recently, the fashion house partnered with the WNBA’s New York Liberty to create custom varsity jackets for players like Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, according to Women's Wear Daily. Last month, Off-White also collaborated with Puma to design soccer kits for AC Milan.

Ice Spice's appearance followed her attendance at Stella McCartney’s Fall 2025 presentation on Wednesday. Styled by Timothy Luke Garcia, the Did It First hitmaker wore a see-through black lace bodysuit paired with a shaggy knit overcoat. Spice accessorized the ensemble with the brand's recent Ryder bag. She joined Kate Moss and Cameron Diaz on the front row for the show.

Beyond fashion, Spice recently sparked dating rumors with NFL star Sauce Gardner. Last month, fans spotted the rapper and the New York Jets cornerback hanging out at a mall, leading to speculation.

Fans were quick to draw a comparison with her friend Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Ice Spice and Swift recently attended the Super Bowl LIX match between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans together.

Last weekend, the rapper and Sauce Gardner were seen leaving the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills together. However, they notably walked the red carpet separately.

As of now, neither Spice nor Gardner has publicly addressed the rumors.

