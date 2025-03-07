"She looks like Lil Tay" — Internet reacts to Ice Spice's outfit for Off-White‘s fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week

Ice Spice was one of the celebrities who attended the Off-White‘s fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, which took place on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The 25-year-old rapper wore a bold shoulder varsity jacket and went for a wet hair look for the event. The jacket had padded shoulders and the label's name in block letters on the chest. The rapper completed her outfit with a pair of black heel-less sandals. Her makeup seemed quite subtle, with winged eyeliner and brown lip liner.

According to reports by WWD on March 6, Ice Spice arrived about an hour late for the event on Thursday.

Meanwhile, netizens shared their take on the rapper's look. Social media platforms like X got flooded with such comments. Many even claimed that she looked like Lil Tay.

Here are a few popular responses found on the platform. A user (@clarafuckingbow) wrote:

"Girl she looks like lil tay."

Another user had a similar take and tweeted:

"THATS LIL TAY! 😡."

"So what was the idea behind this," wondered another one.

"She's cute but something is off idk😭," added a tweet.

While many netizens didn't seem too impressed by her outfit, many thought it was a "stunning" look.

"Ice Spice looks stunning 😍." a user commented.

"Love the outfit!!" read one tweet.

"She look amazing in the outfit," stated one user.

Apart from the Ice Spice, Doja Cat was also a part of the fashion show on Thursday.

Ice Spice at the Fall 2025 Stella McCartney show

Ice Spice was also present for the Fall 2025 Stella McCartney show held in Paris on March 5.

The rapper was seen wearing a lacy bodysuit, a knit overcoat, and peep-toe heels. The outfit further had an intricate design all over. The heels involved a square toe and rounded opening at the toe. The upper side of the heels seemed to be made of a woven material. The rapper also carried a glossy black purse and completed her look with her bright orange hair.

Other celebrities like Cameron Diaz and Paris Jackson were also seen at the Stellar McCartney show, which was held on Wednesday. At the event, Spice was seen sitting next to Cameron and Kate Moss on the front row.

The Paris Fashion Week began on Monday, March 3, 2025, and will continue till Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

As for the Off-White's show, it was closed by Burna Boy. For the unversed, Off-White is an Italian fashion brand, which started as PYREX VISION by Virgil Abloh back in 2012. A year later, the brand was rebranded as Off-White.

While the brand began as a streetwear label, it later transitioned into a high-fashion powerhouse, as per Fizzy Mag. As per Hypebeast, the fashion brand debuted at the New York Fashion Week on Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier last season.

Talking about its latest collection with Hypebeast on March 6, the brand stated:

"Strength is found in those who refuse to be defined by limit."

On the Thursday show, Ib Kamara, who joined the brand in 2022, showed his collection surrounding their signature streetwear.

