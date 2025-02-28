"This is no where near cute" — Internet reacts to Doechii's cover of Dazed Magazine’s Spring 2025 issue

American rapper and singer Doechii has made it to the cover of the Spring 2025 "New Gen Issue" of Dazed. Dazed shared a series of photos of the rapper on their social media platform. In one of the posts, the artist was seen wearing a full Acne Studios look further styled and photographed by Ib Kamara.

The photo in which she showcased an outfit by the Acne Studios, became quite a talked-about post. In the photo, the singer could be seen wearing just a white crochet skirt, further accessorized with a pair of silver-plated brass earrings by Acne Studios and lucite bangles by Alexis Bittar.

This outfit of Doechii went quite viral and several netizens shared their opinions on the same. Commenting on the look, an X user wrote,

"This is no where near cute 😭😭🥴."

"She wants to be different so bad…" added a tweet.

"This looks a mess…" described another netizen.

While many netizens criticized the outfit and the pose, others seemingly had a different take on the photo. An X user commented,

"Love a Josephine Basker homage."

"Love the references ✊🏾," explained another one.

"Ate this yes doechii," stated a netizen.

In the other posts, Doechii could be seen items from Area, Off-White, Alexis Bittar, Frederick Anderson, and Isabel Marant.

Doechii spoke to Dazed about her sense of fashion and style

Apart from making it to the cover of Dazed, Doechii also had an interesting conversation with Dazed, where she touched on multiple topics including fashion, her transformation over the years, professional experiences, and so much more.

Talking about her fashion choices, the rapper revealed that she would not like to stick to a particular style and her fashion choices would heavily depend on the phase of life she'd be in. In the conversation, the rapper added:

"It just depends on where I am in my life. I’ll never pinpoint myself. I’ll never lock myself down to one particular style. It’s not me. It never will be me. I find it so depressing to feel like you have to dress one way, but I also admire people who can consistently stay in a bag."

The artist was asked how she was in her early days and how she has transformed over the years. To this, she responded by stating that she was always fascinated by what she could become in life. Doechii then talked about manifestation and how she involved it in her regular life.

The rapper was then asked what could be expected out of her shortly. To this, she replied by stating:

"This is gonna sound so corny, but just expect the unexpected. What you think I’m gonna do, I’m probably not gonna do."

As for the artist's latest works, it has just been two months since the new year, and she has already dropped two tracks: ExtraL (with Jennie Kim) and Nosebleeds.

