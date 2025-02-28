“She’s really inspiring”- Doechii opens up about her experience collaborating with BLACKPINK’s JENNIE on ‘ExtraL’

On February 27, 2025, DENIAL IS A RIVER singer Doechii opened up about her experience working with BLACKPINK's Jennie in Dazed’s Spring 2025 issue. Talking about The Idol actress, the Floridian singer stated:

"She’s a star. She’s really inspiring. I like how professional and involved she is. We’re both involved in that same way, and I respect and like that about her. It was great working with her. She’s talented."

Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, also known as Doechii, first gained recognition with her viral 2020 hit Yucky Blucky Fruitcake. However, she debuted on SoundCloud with Girls in 2016. In 2024, her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal won Best Rap Album at the 67th Grammys.

The BLACKPINK member and Doechii have teamed up for ExtraL, a collaboration that was dropped on February 21. ExtraL combines Doechii’s hip-hop beats with Jen's signature pop sound.

The song is produced by Dem Jointz. He is known for working with Christina Aguilera, Kanye West, and K-pop acts like Aespa and NCT 127. ExtraL's music video is directed by Cole Bennett. It features the two artists in white pantsuits as they pose to the lyrics:

“Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?”

The track is a pre-release single from Jennie’s upcoming first full-length solo album, Ruby, which is scheduled for release on March 7, 2025. Announced by her label, Odd Atelier (OA Entertainment), the album will feature 15 tracks, in collaboration with Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Dominic Fike, and Kali Uchis.

This track is the third single from her debut album. She previously dropped Mantra in October 2024 and Love Hangover with Fike in January 2025.

Moreover, the K-pop star is bringing The Ruby Experience to three cities to celebrate her solo debut. She will hit Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on March 6-7, New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 10, and Incheon’s Inspire Arena on March 15.

Jennie revealed that she had been "manifesting" a collaboration with Doechii for a long time

Doechii and Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK'S Jennie revealed that she had been “manifesting” a collaboration with Doechii for a long time. To those unversed, they first crossed paths at Camp Flog Gnaw in 2024. In a recent interview with Hits Radio, the BLACKPINK star shared:

“I knew what I wanted, so I’ve been manifesting it for the longest time. It takes time and things need to really work out and coordinate together for a song to work out, and it magically did."

Backstage at Camp Flog Gnaw in 2024, The K-pop idol and Doechii posed for a photo together during the weekend Jennie performed as a special guest in Matt Champion’s set.

In other news, Jennie dropped an album sampler video on February 27, giving fans a sneak peek at her debut solo album, Ruby. The teaser showcases different visual styles and previews songs from the 15-track album.

It also teases collaborations with FKJ on Jane and Dua Lipa on Handlebars. Meanwhile, all BLACKPINK members are working on solo music, with Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa releasing their own projects. The group will reunite for a new tour starting in July.

