"This screams Nicki" — Internet reacts to Lil Nas X announcing his new single Hotbox will be released next month

Lil Nas X recently announced that his single Hotbox will be released next month. He made the announcement through a video, in which he is seen dancing to the track. The rapper posted the video on his X account and wrote:

"GUESS WHOS FINALLY DROPPING NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH ?!!"

The announcement has amassed over three million views since the time it was posted and netizens expressed their sentiments over the same via X.

As X page @PopCrave reported on Lil Nas's announcement, netizens flocked to the comment section to express themselves.

Comparing Nas' mannerisms and rapping style in the video to that of Tusa rapper Nicki Minaj, an X user tweeted:

"This screams Nicki and I don’t like it. Nas X doesn’t have an identity or a clear lane for artistry. What’s going on ?"

"At least he is having fun in his flop era" an X user commented

"One of the things I think Lil should stop is posting half of the songs online before the release, because it’s not even out and we’re listening many times already :(" another X user mentioned

"Nicki coded down" an internet user remarked

"wtf? He dropped this s*it months ago talk about dead hype" another internet user stated

While some netizens expressed discontent toward Nas' new track, others praised the upcoming song:

"He make catchy music but ahhhhhhhhhjh can’t get with the lyrics" an X user tweeted

"he’s serving it right now" a netizen commented

"Hot box will be fire" another netizen said

"I just want to make music"- Lil Nas's X comments on releasing new tracks

According to a report by Uproxx dated November 2024, Lil Nas X had talked about releasing new tracks in March 2024, hinting at how expectations from fans were one of the reasons that he was taking his time.

Nas took to social media and mentioned:

“I just want to release music, but expectations are just insane. Like, I can’t even have fun. I just want to f**kin’ have fun with this s**t. I don’t even give a f*ck about all the other s**t.”

The rapper continued:

"Of course, I want to, like, be number one all the time, I want every song to go up, and I want you to go crazy. But it’s like, at the same time, I want to f**kin’ have fun. I want to go and live life. I just want to make music.”

Then, Lil Nas X went on to release his single Light Again in November 2024, in addition to which he dropped J Christ, Where Do We Go Now?, and Here We Go! featured on the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F soundtrack in the same year.

In other news, as per a report by the Hollywood Reporter dated February 2025, Lil Nas X has recently signed with Crush Music joining artists like Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Green Day, Sia, and Panic! At the Disco.

Earlier, the rapper was managed by Adam Leber of Rebel Management, however, Dustin Addis and Johnathan Daniel are repping him at Crush Music.

Lil Nas X is a two-time Grammy Award winner best known for his 2018 track Old Town Road featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Other popular songs of the artist include Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Industry Baby, and Panini.

