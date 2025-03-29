Has Sexyy Red been outed as a CIA operative since 2018? Viral post explored

On Friday, March 28, 2025, an X tweet posted by @DailyNoud claimed that Sexyy Red was revealed to have been a CIA operative since 2018. Attached with the tweet was a screenshot, seemingly from an article published by a media or news outlet, which stated that the Mad At Me rapper is undercover under the codename Agent Bow Bow.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Per the screenshot, the alleged leaked documents that have brought this news to light do not reveal the exact nature of her mission. However, officials have allegedly described it as "highly destabilizing and culturally critical."

Since the tweet was posted from a parody X account, there's no confirmation if Sexyy Red is even a CIA operative or not. However, the alleged leaked documents mentioned in the tweet cannot be found anywhere on the internet. Furthermore, no other mainstream media has reported it yet either, which likely indicates that the viral post is false.

Ad

Sexyy Red was named in a lawsuit earlier this week

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the rumor that Sexyy Red works undercover for the CIA might not be true, the rapper was recently involved in legal troubles. As per a Page Six report dated March 26, 2025, Red, born Janae Wherry, was named as the defendant in a lawsuit for allegedly asking her social media fans to "kick in the door" of Nicole Barnes' home and "conduct acts of violence" against her.

Barnes is the paternal grandmother of one of the Female Gucci rapper's children. In the suit, filed on Monday, March 24, 2025, Nicole mentioned that she discovered the rapper to have shared her home address and picture on Facebook in December 2024. Wherry has 45,000 followers on the platform.

Ad

Her attorney, Steven Weaver, told the news outlet St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday, March 25, 2025:

"Sexyy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beefs, for whatever reason, that have nothing to do with my client... We did try to informally resolve it, and her attorneys thought it was a joke. And now they’re finding out it’s not."

Ad

Weaver continued to claim that his client has had to relocate out of her Hazelwood home for safety reasons after Sexyy Red's post. The suit also alleges that Barnes has been unable to find a new home at a comparable price and has started taking therapy for the emotional distress caused by living in constant fear.

Nicole Barnes now seeks $5 million in damages from Red, who has not made any public comments on the lawsuit so far.

Ad

The Hellcats SRTs rapper is the mother of two children—a son born in 2020 and a daughter she welcomed in February 2024. The details of her children's father(s) aren't known at the time.

Sexyy Red recently received an expensive pair of shoes, a $5,000 Christian Louboutin cowgirl boots, from Caldwell, the country singer she recently worked with. The artists are currently shooting for the music video of their collaborative single, Beer and Baddies (dropped on March 28, 2025) in Columbia, South Carolina, as per TMZ.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback