How many children does Sexyy Red have? Grandmother of one of the rapper's kids sues her for alleged attack

Rapper Sexyy Red is currently dealing with some legal issues after being charged with inciting violence against one of her children's grandmothers. According to court filings, Nicole Barnes, the grandmother of one of the rapper's children, is suing the rapper for allegedly inciting her followers to attack and target Barnes on social media.

Ad

As per the same lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, March 24, Sexyy Red reportedly encouraged her followers to "kick in the door" and "conduct acts of violence" against Barnes in December 2024 by allegedly posting her home location and a picture of her home on Facebook.

Ad

Trending

However, it is not yet known who the fathers of her children are or whose grandmother had filed the lawsuit. The rapper, 26, has two children: a daughter born in February 2024 and a son born in 2020.

The grandmother of one of her kids sued Sexyy Red for emotional distress

According to the lawsuit, Sexyy Red also reportedly invited individuals to physically attack Barnes. Barnes then claimed that she was allegedly compelled to leave her house in Hazelwood, Missouri, after reporting the event to the police due to the alleged threats.

Ad

As per the same lawsuit, she is currently receiving therapy for emotional distress because she continues to fear for her safety and has had difficulty finding another home at a comparable price.

Additionally, Page Six’s March 26 report stated that Steven Weaver, Barnes' lawyer, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday, March 25, that the dispute doesn't seem connected to his client. He further stated:

“Sexyy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beefs, for whatever reason, that have nothing to do with my client.”

Ad

Ad

Weaver noted that:

“We did try to informally resolve it, and her attorneys thought it was a joke. And now they’re finding out it’s not..”

Additionally, Barnes is requesting damages of $5 million. Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time the singer had a run-in with the law.

As per USA Today’s June 11 report, on Saturday, June 8, a fight broke out in an airport terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport, leading to the rapper's arrest.

Ad

The Port Authority Police Department arrived on the scene of a fight at Terminal C, gate 82, around 1:20 a.m. on the same day. Authorities then said that when officers arrived, they discovered two victims who had cuts on their heads.

As per TMZ Hip Hop’s report from the same day, the outlet was able to see the incident's security camera footage. Two people, who were reportedly engaged in a physical brawl, could be seen flying into frame in the video.

Ad

Sexyy Red then appeared in the picture, holding a big stand as though she were about to use it, but she dropped it as soon as she hit the ground. She almost instantly got up and left the frame, showing no signs of being physically involved in the fight.

After a few seconds, everyone stood up, and the altercation resumed, but someone intervened and removed Sexyy Red from the scene. When the police finally showed up, the altercation was broken up and people were taken into custody.

Ad

Ad

The same outlet reported that, according to Port Authority, Sexyy Red was later taken into custody for disorderly conduct. Leslie Baptise, 36, and Carl Thompson, 26, both of Miami, Florida, were also arrested and charged with assault for being with her.

With minor wounds, the two male victims were sent to University Hospital. According to Complex's June 11 story, the rapper apparently admitted the incident in a social media post. The same source stated that the now-deleted post was later reposted on X on the same day, however, it was again deleted.

Ad

According to the post, an unauthorized photo was taken, which sparked the incident. It read:

"To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone !!”

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red was contacted by Page Six for comment regarding the current case, but they had not responded at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback