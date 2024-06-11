Why was Sexyy Red arrested? Rapper seen waving metal pole in CCTV footage from Newark Airport

A recently released viral footage captured rapper Sexyy Red wielding a metal rod during a fight at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey over the past weekend.

The altercation, which occurred on June 8, Saturday, was reported by TMZ on Tuesday, June 11. According to sources, the female rapper was subsequently arrested following the incident.

TMZ further reported that her alleged involvement in the airport altercation resulted in her arrest before her Sunday appearance at WWE NXT Battleground.

The same source stated that her entire crew got into a fight with several other people, which resulted in allegations of assault. In addition, following the brawl, a few of the victims needed to visit the hospital to receive treatment for their minor wounds.

Trending

Sexyy Red got both arrested and released during the weekend

Sexyy Red recently made the news (Image via Getty)

American rapper Sexyy Red gained popularity in 2023 after releasing her single Pound Town. Due to its success, Pound Town 2, the remixed version, was also released, which went on to become her entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nevertheless, she recently got into trouble with the authorities due to her fighting. The altercation took place on June 8. As seen in the viral CCTV footage, a fight broke out between many people near an airport terminal door.

The performer from St. Louis then made her way onto the screen while waving a metal stick before getting pushed down. In the footage, security is seen intervening to try to keep things in order. In another scene of the clip, Sexyy Red could be seen trying to hit someone off-camera.

The artist was dragged away from the mess after waving the pole around. TMZ further reported that Red was arrested on the same day, for her alleged involvement in the fight that broke out between the group she was with and another group.

In addition, the Port Authority informed TMZ that Red was arrested on accusations of disorderly behavior and that other people were charged with assault. Nevertheless, Hot97 reported that it's still unclear if any additional members of her group were taken into custody.

Sources like XXL further confirmed the news in an official statement, which read-

"At 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th, PAPD were called to respond to a fight in progress at EWR Terminal C, gate 82. Two victims were found to have lacerations to their heads. The two males accompanying Ms. Wherry, Leslie Baptiste and Carl Thompson, were arrested for assault, and Ms. Wherry was arrested for disorderly conduct. The male victims were transported to University Hospital with minor injuries."

On June 10, Monday morning, Sexyy posted a statement on her Instagram regarding the incident. She stated in the video-

"I just got out, good morning.”

On the other hand, as per Hot New Hip Hop, following the incident, she also used her social media to connect with the people she fought against. She volunteered to assist in replacing one of the phones that was damaged during the battle in the same post.

Hot97 further reported that later on, Sexyy Red reassured her fans that she was released from custody not long after the event. Additionally, she also uploaded a story on her Instagram Story, saying-

“To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone !!”

Sexyy Red is now preparing for her Machester, New Orleans, and Los Angeles concerts which will take place on June 13, 15, and 28, respectively.