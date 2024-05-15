Why was B.G. arrested? Rapper might require to get his rap lyrics approved by prosecutors

In March 2024, New Orleans rapper B.G., also known as Christopher Dorsey, was recently arrested for violating conditions of his probation. The rapper was released in 2023 after a 12-year-long sentence, but following the recent turn of events, prosecutors have now asked for an amendment to his bail arrangement. They want to add provisions to his probationary compliances.

On February 8, 2024, B.G. performed at a concert in Las Vegas alongside Gucci Mane and Lil Boosie and also recorded an album called Choppers and Bricks with Gucci Mane. According to the terms of his probation, the rapper was supposed to get the court’s permission before “entering into self-employment”.

Moreover, the rapper also required permission to "associate with those convicted of felony charges" which he didn't comply with, given Gucci Mane and Lil Boosie are felons.

The United States government has now accused the rapper of violating his probation by using lyrics that promote murderers and gangsters, as a result of which the government is seeking changes in his supervised release conditions with a clause for submitting all his lyrics to the probation officer for approval before release.

United States Attorney Maurice E. Landrieu Jr. cited how B.G.'s songs like Waaaahhhh! The Comeback Kid promotes violence. Once the clauses of his probation are revised, it is the rapper's responsibility to ascertain if the people he is collaborating with are felons.

According to The Guardian, the We On Fire rapper's probation officer questioned him about his employment choices and suggested that he find other work. In response, the rapper allegedly replied:

“I’m a rapper. That [is] my profession.”

The New Orleans rapper cannot travel outside the District of Nevada without due permission from the probation office.

B.G. expresses displeasure over terms of probation: Details of previous arrest explored

B.G. made a name for himself in the rap arena via songs that highlighted the “no snitch” policy, violence, and dealing drugs. After his arrest in Las Vegas, B.G. took to Instagram on March 29, 2024, to express his displeasure with the terms of his probation. His caption mentioned that it is crazy how he paid his debt to society for 12 and a half years of his life, yet he isn't free after coming home.

The rapper's caption stated:

“I've been doing everything the right way, and it seems like that ain’t enough. I've been going through it behind the scenes and got a muzzle on for the time being, but I’m confident I’ll come out on TOP. I always do.”

In 2012, the rapper pleaded guilty to being a felon under the charge of possession of a firearm caught at a traffic stop in 2009 in New Orleans. At the time, police recovered three firearms from the rapper's car and also discovered that the car was stolen from a car rental's parking lot.

Moreover, B.G. was also charged with obstruction of justice as he urged one of his associates to claim ownership of the weapon falsely.

He also mentioned that he feels happy and blessed and that he would still be able to see daylight as he is someone's father, brother, and son.

B.G. might be looking at a possible revocation of his currently supervised release if he violates the conditions of his probation again. This would result in the rapper's return to prison or stringent clauses in the terms of his release.