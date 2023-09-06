What did BG go to prison for? Rapper's jail sentence explored as Hot Boys artist celebrates release

American rapper BG, best known for being one of the founding members of the 90s Hip Hop group Hot Boys, has been released from jail. The news was confirmed by a rep from record label Cash Money. On September 5, the record label founder Birdman held an Instagram Live session where he showed that Baby Gangsta, popularly known as BG, was out of prison, and greeted him with a big hug. Birdman brought some gifts for the New Orleans native, which seemingly left him overwhelmed.

During a traffic check in the New Orleans East neighborhood in 2009, BG pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a handgun. In addition to the stolen car, police seized three weapons at a rental car parking area.

The rapper's accusation of delaying justice emerges from his encouraging one of his two companions to fraudulently claim possession of the firearm, which he afterward admitted to. He was initially scheduled to be released in April 2024.

In August 2023, media outlet The Jasmine Brand reported that B.G. would soon be freed from his jail sentence. The publication said that the former member of the group Hot Boys would be returning home in the near future. Following his release, he will be required to complete his "probationary period" of three years as a condition of the remainder of his sentence.

BG celebrates his birthday awaiting his release from prison

On September 3, BG took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his birthday as a free man, hinting that it would be his last behind bars. He shared a video featuring some of his pictures with his song F*** The Game Up playing in the background. In the caption, BG noted that it was his last birthday "buried alive," after spending "12 winters and 13 summers" behind the bars.

"This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY"

He added that he would not let anyone distract him from his focus, which is "to stay focused."

"The main focus, is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on."

Born on September 3, 1980, BG's real name is Christopher Dorsey. As a member of the Hot Boys, he became well-known in the New Orleans rap scene with Lil Wayne, Turk, and Juvenile, creating early street hits including Neighborhood Superstars, Get It How U Live, Ride or Die, etc.

In 1999, Dorsey released his first album, Choppa City in the Ghetto. In 2001, he broke away from Cash Money to start his own record label, Chopper City Records.

Bling Bling, which featured the Hot Boys and Big Tymers, is one of Dorsey's best-known songs. It came out in 1999 on his first album.