 "Selena Gomez burn in hell" — Netizens react to Francesca Farago claiming influencers are being paid to run smear campaign against Hailey Bieber

Recently, several negative narratives against Hailey Bieber have been making rounds on the internet, which have been dubbed a smear campaign against the model. Commenting on the same, influencer and Netflix reality star Francesca Farago posted a TikTok video alleging that the reactions and narratives against Hailey are paid for.

Farago referred to netizens calling themselves Hailey if they stalk their better half, owing to a 7-part YouTube series accusing Hailey Bieber of being obsessed with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez before she married the pop star.

Calling the stalker narrative trend "funny but also mean," Francesca Farago claimed that the person who started the trend or wanted it to go viral has been paying creators to post their versions of the same.

Farago's claim garnered a lot of reactions from netizens, wherein an X user seemingly connected the hate Hailey was getting to Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, and tweeted:

"we knew all along that the hate train was orchestrated.. selena gomez burn in hell," said the user.

"Selena Gomez paying for Hailey's hate train only bc she married Justin Bieber is disgusting," an X user alleged.

"omg shocking! who would've thought hailey's hate train has been for YEARS now financed by someone big in Hollywood?!!?" another X user remarked sarcastically.

"Selena and her team are behind hailey hate train. It's so clear and obvious so People need to stop playing dumb now plss 😩" an internet user stated.

Additionally, internet users commented on how Hailey was still getting hate for marrying Justin and the toxicity of influencer culture.

"JB and Hailey have a kid now and there's still people hating them for getting married. Obsessed freaks," an X user tweeted.

"Influencer culture can be toxic. I stay true to my style and values. Fashion > drama." a netizen commented.

"lol 😂 I think this girl is paid for saying this by beiber," another netizen claimed.

Some netizens also claimed that Francesca Farago was lying:

"LIES!!!!! SHES THE ONE WHO GOT PAID TO SAY WHAT SHES SAYING," an internet user said.

"Omg how could this happen(This is OBVIOUSLY a lie…) she’s a clout chaser," an X user mentioned.

Hailey Bieber thanks TikTok user for posting a kind message supporting her amid hateful narrative

A now-deleted 7-part YouTube series calling Hailey Biber a "psycho stalker" in context to her husband, Justin Bieber, unraveled a trend wherein people targeted and expressed hateful comments against the model. As per Buzzfeed's March 28, 2025 report, the video series amassed more than 4 million views.

The publication mentioned that the video in question featured multiple inaccuracies in its allegations, citing an example of the video stating that Hailey met Justin Bieber at NBC's Today Show and then attended multiple events where Justin was present. Additionally, the video claimed that Hailey followed and kept an eye on Justin Bieber throughout his relationship with Selena Gomez between 2010 and 2018.

While Hailey Bieber didn't respond to the hateful comments and negative narrative against her, she responded to a TikTok user who acknowledged what the model was going through. The TikTok user stated:

"Hailey, I want you to know that for every person who has ever hated on you on the internet, or will ever hate you, there are two who love you. We all love you so much and you just maybe don't hear it as much because hate is always louder than love on the internet."

In response to the affirmative message, Hailey Bieber wrote:

"You are so sweet and beautiful! Thank you."

Supporting his wife amid the alleged smear campaign against her, Justin Bieber reshared Hailey Bieber's 2019 post on March 21, 2025, wherein he encouraged her, stating that her Instagram post concerning self-love was still relevant.

