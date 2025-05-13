TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? Release date, where to watch, and more

TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? is set to premiere tomorrow on the Fox channel. TMZ Investigates is a documentary series that made its debut on January 22, 2024. Since then, the show has been bringing to us investigative stories about cultural icons from the industry.

Tomorrow's episode of TMZ Investigates delves into the life of pop singer Justin Bieber, bringing to viewers details of his marriage, claims of drug use, and his relationship with his former manager. It also explores the pop icon's financial collapse and his rumored ties to a controversial religious institution. Here is everything we know about TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?

TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?- Release date and how to watch?

TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? is all set to air tomorrow, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX Channel. The episode will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Fans can catch the episode on the FOX channel if they have a cable service. The series can also be streamed online with a subscription to the Hulu streaming platform. It becomes available for streaming the next day.

What is TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? all about?

TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? is a deep dive into the life and struggles of one of pop culture's biggest icons, Justin Bieber. The episode throws light on the pop singer's mental health issues, his messy breakup with pop singer Selena Gomez, and his highly publicized marriage to American model Hailey Rhode Bieber.

TMZ Investigates also touches upon the darker and messier aspects of Bieber's life, like his rumored drug use, his financial instability, and, more controversially, his alleged connection to a powerful megachurch. This episode also covers his fractured relationship with his former manager, Scooter Braun, who is the man behind Bieber's meteoric rise to fame.

With interviews obtained from key sources directly related to Bieber's inner circle, TMZ Investigates uncovers the lesser-known secrets of Bieber's life.

Fans are concerned about Justin Bieber's mental health

Recently, Justin Bieber's social media posts have had his fans worried about his mental health. He made an Instagram post where he seemed to be sharing about his current mental state, making several spiritual references, which read:

"I would find myself even subconsciously blaming god for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective."

The social media posts come at a time when fans are already worried about him after he made several strange statements in recent months, which raised questions about his well-being and his relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Bieber also did not attend the Met Gala with Hailey and went to Iceland. He made a social media post about it where he disclosed that he was enjoying a hockey match on the same day that Hailey went to New York City for the Met Gala.

However, despite this, Bieber did not skip out on making a Mother's Day post for Hailey. The singer even planned an exclusive mariachi band for her. The couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, last year in August after being married for almost seven years.

This has somewhat cooled down comments that have been questioning the authenticity of their marriage and rumors of a $300 million divorce.

Don't miss TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? tomorrow.

