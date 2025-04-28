Why did Justin Bieber leave Drew House? Zack Peter claims singer's former business partner Ryan Good believes he is in a "cult"

On April 27, 2025, social media personality Zack Peter uploaded a video to X speculating that Justin Bieber might be in a cult. As per Betches, the Grammy winner posted an Instagram story on April 10, announcing that he was cutting ties with his clothing brand, Drew House.

Peter alleged that Ryan Good, co-founder of Drew House and Bieber's best man during his wedding to Hailey Bieber, claimed that Justin might be in a cult. The podcast host also suggested that this could be why Justin ended his friendship with Good and parted ways with Drew House.

Peter stated:

"The former best man in his wedding and his former business partner is saying that he believes Justin Bieber may be in a cult. According to Ryan Good, Justin Bieber's new church and his new connection to the pastor seemed to be clouding his judgment. I guess he tried to raise some concerns to Justin, and Justin wasn't hearing it, and this led to their fallout and Justin's departure from Drew House."

Justin Bieber's departure from Drew House explored

As reported by E! News on April 11, 2025, Justin Bieber co-founded his clothing brand Drew House along with Ryan Good in 2018, before publicly launching it in January 2019. Bieber was last pictured wearing the brand in 2023 at a Rhode beauty event with his wife, Hailey.

On April 10, 2025, Bieber posted a story featuring a screenshot of the Drew House Instagram account with its profile picture crossed out. He captioned the picture:

“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber, don’t waste ur money on Drewhouse.”

As per TMZ, sources close to Good told the outlet he hadn't spoken to Bieber in over a year, purportedly because of concerns over Bieber's affiliation with pastor Judah Smith and his church, Churchome.

Good allegedly stated that he pulled away from Bieber after departing from Churchome, the Beverly Hills-based church where Smith is a pastor. Good reportedly believed the church had cult-like characteristics and was disturbed by Bieber's increasing closeness with Smith, who was added to Drew House's board a few years ago despite having no evident business experience.

An Evening With Justin Bieber - Performances - Image via Getty

The decision reportedly created some tension between Good and Bieber, with one insider describing it as a "weird move" to add Smith to the Drew House board, given that Smith has no experience in fashion or business.

Smith reportedly has nothing against Good personally. However, their professional relationship and Bieber’s seeming loyalty to his pastor have put a strain on Good and Smith.

Good is not the only longtime associate Bieber has distanced himself from in recent months. According to Just Jared, the singer, in a series of Instagram purges, has unfollowed (and possibly blocked) certain key figures in his career, including Scooter Braun, his manager since 2008, Allison Kaye, his general manager since the My World era (2009), and Poo Bear, a frequent collaborator who co-wrote hits like What Do You Mean? and Where Are Ü Now.

As of now, Bieber and Good have not publicly commented on the alleged animosity between them.

