"Be jealous of what?"— Internet reacts as Justin Bieber claims people are jealous of his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber recently responded to ongoing rumors surrounding his marriage to Hailey Bieber by suggesting that critics are "jealous" of their relationship, garnering an array of reactions from netizens. The comments came through an Instagram Story on April 24, 2025, where the pop star shared a string of personal reflections addressing gossip, judgment, and marriage speculation.

Ad

The post quickly went viral and sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many questioning his statements and pointing to the public scrutiny that has surrounded the couple for years.

But Justin Bieber's latest remarks—particularly his assertion that people are jealous of the couple—triggered mixed responses online, with some fans supporting the couple and others mocking the claim.

"Be jealous of what? the way he ignores hailey," one X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What is 'brazzzzyy' about their relationship? the fact that he barely shows her love in person and online or something else. definitely nothing to be jealous of," another user wrote.

"How tf i am supposed to be jealous of them? dudes probably a menace w all the relapses we have been seeing," a user remarked.

Ad

Users reacted with skepticism and sarcasm about Justin's claim, pointing to his public behavior toward Hailey and questioning what is enviable about their relationship. Others highlighted the pressures of fame, with one noting how odd it is to publicly prove love, and another urging the media to respect their privacy.

"Being a celebrity must be a drag because imagine having to explain to strangers that you love your wife," an X user said.

Ad

"Let them be, why must the media get too close to their personal lives," another X user tweeted.

"Is bieber ok ? I feel like it's just paparazzi's trying to ruin his image lately," a user noted.

Justin Bieber addresses online rumors and defends his marriage in Instagram posts

On April 24, Justin Bieber posted a series of Instagram Stories where he appeared to address the growing online chatter about his marriage and personal life.

Ad

"They treat me like a*s out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me," he wrote.

He added that reflecting on his own faults helps him stay grounded when facing online hate, admitting that while his instinct is to call out gossip and lies, he recognizes that he has also done things he is not proud of.

The most talked-about part of his post was when he referenced his relationship with Hailey Bieber.

Ad

"Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy," he said. "It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em. We're the Jones's. Impossible to keep up with."

Ad

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in 2018, and in 2024, they welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

In March 2025, Hailey Bieber also addressed the rumors by posting on her Instagram Story, stating that the stories and blind items circulating on TikTok are completely false and made up, calling them "100% of the time wrong" and coming "from the land of delusion," as reported by E! News.

In a previous interview with W Magazine in July 2024, she said:

Ad

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one… It doesn't actually ever hurt any less."

According to The Music Essentials, Justin Bieber stepped back from music due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis in 2022, which led to partial facial paralysis and the cancellation of parts of his Justice World Tour. However, now he has been actively working on new projects.

Ad

As stated by People, Justin Bieber is also launching a new clothing brand called SKYLRK. This venture marks a departure from his previous fashion line, Drew House, signaling a new creative direction. SKYLRK features eclectic, futuristic designs, including earth-toned sweatsuits, stylized sunglasses, and unique accessories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More