How many children do David and Victoria Beckham have? Brooklyn Beckham reveals bonding with father over racing cars amid alleged family feud 

David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn Beckham, recently spoke about his bond with his father over racing cars. This comes amidst rumors of a feud between him and his parents following his marriage to Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn (26), born of March 4, 1999, is the eldest of the four Beckham children. They have two other sons, Romeo (22) and Cruz (20), and a daughter, Harper (13).
Brooklyn Beckham attended the Formula E Miami Grand Prix on May 4, 2025. There, he spoke about his love for collecting and driving cars, and also about his helmet, all of which come from his father.
Brooklyn Beckham on his passion for cars and bond with David Beckham
In an interview with the Sunday Times, published on May 10, Brooklyn Beckham said:
"It’s something that me and my dad bonded over. My dad’s had some pretty cool cars.”
Brooklyn Beckham was one of the drivers at the Formula E Grand Prix earlier this month, which saw many influential names race against each other. The likes of Tom Felton and Sergio Aguero were also present at the event.
Brooklyn said about his race:
"Obviously, the first day I was a little bit nervous and today I was a lot calmer. It was very snug [the first time], and it wasn’t as hot today, which I was happy about.”
The 26-year-old dons a pink-colored helmet that has multiple things on it, like his lucky numbers, the location of his birth, and more. He explained:
"It has the two angels from my company, Cloud 23, and the ‘237’ [are] my lucky numbers: 23 and 7. It [also] has the day when I asked my missus to marry me, the Union Jack, my wife’s eyes on top and the location of where I was born.”
Notably, 23 and 7 are also jersey numbers David Beckham wore during his football career at Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Exploring the alleged feud between Brooklyn's wife and Victoria Beckham
Notably, at the race in Miami, Brooklyn Beckham was alone in terms of family and friends. He just had his racing team with him, unlike other influencers and celebrities, who also had their loved ones with them. As per US Weekly, the former model is in the midst of an ongoing feud with his parents. This allegedly started in 2022 when he married Nicola Peltz Beckham.
She, supposedly, wore a gown that wasn't designed by Victoria Beckham, leading to a rift. In August 2022, Nicola explained in an interview:
"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”
Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly also missed the two parties for David Beckham's 50th birthday earlier this month. As per US Weekly, David and Victoria Beckham want to move on from the alleged rift and are keen to get together as a family again.
