What happened between Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham? Victoria Beckham's eldest son doesn't attend father David Beckham's 50th birthday bash

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, did not attend his father's 50th birthday bash amid reports of a feud with his brother, Romeo Beckham. On Saturday, May 3, the former football superstar, along with his wife and singer Victoria Beckham, was spotted at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Core by Clare Smyth at Notting Hill, London.

The couple was accompanied by their three other children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, to celebrate David Beckham's birthday. However, reports of their eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz's absence caught the attention of many. The couple reportedly remained in Los Angeles, where they reside.

This is not the first family gathering that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have skipped in recent times. They were also not in attendance at the Cipriani Downtown Miami in March and did not attend Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show last month.

According to TMZ reports published on May 4, 2025, Brooklyn Beckham's absence is linked to an ongoing feud with brother Romeo Beckham over the latter's current girlfriend, Kim Turnball. She allegedly dated Brooklyn years before getting together with Romeo. Turnball accompanied Romeo to David Beckham's 50th birthday bash last week.

The same reports claim that David Beckham refused to meet Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz privately ahead of his birthday bash. The couple reportedly flew to London to see him privately, but were informed that they could only meet him if they attended the function. However, Brooklyn allegedly chose not to attend the party due to Romeo's current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull's, presence.

Brooklyn and Nicola were also absent from the family photos shared by David and Victoria on social media following the birthday bash. According to TMZ, the former Spice Girl and the football legend are reportedly siding with their younger son, Romeo, as they trust Turnbull's presence in his life.

When Brooklyn Beckham claimed he "couldn't ask for better parents" than David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Netflix's 'Beckham' UK Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

In a July 2024 interview with TODAY, Brooklyn Beckham opened up about his relationship with his parents. He stated:

"I couldn’t ask for better parents. My dad was really young when he had me."

David Beckham welcomed his eldest son, Brooklyn, when he was 23. This phase of the football legend's life was documented in the Netflix documentary, Beckham. Brooklyn was born in March 1999, during the peak of his father's career at Manchester United. It was also the season David Beckham won the treble with the Red Devils.

For a short period, Brooklyn Beckham was enrolled in the Arsenal youth academy to follow in his father's career path in football. However, he dropped out before turning 16 after realizing his passion did not lie in the sport.

In his aforementioned interview, he claimed he expressed his desire to become a young father himself, having tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in 2022.

"Little things that make my dad really happy ... like, spending time with his family and just like cooking in his little hut in the country. Me and my dad always love to cook together," Brooklyn said.

Brooklyn Beckham has three siblings: two brothers, Romeo Beckham (22), Cruz Beckham (20), and a sister, Harper Beckham (13). Among them, Romeo also tried his luck in football, but later shifted to tennis. Meanwhile, Cruz followed Victoria Beckham's footsteps, having appeared on stage with the Spice Girls at the age of 3. He has also released his own single in 2016, If Everyday Was Christmas.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child, Harper, generally remains away from the spotlight. However, she is often seen accompanying her parents at public events and parties.

