"Hurt people do hurt people" — Dave Blunts reveals he broke up with his girlfriend just before going on tour

Rapper and singer Dave Blunts recently revealed that he ended his relationship with his longtime girlfriend just before setting off on his latest tour.

On April 27, 2025, the American rapper and singer, whose full name is Davion Blessing, took to his X account and shared a picture of himself with a caption indicating that he has ended his long-term relationship with Isabella Busab.

In the post, Dave Blunts suggested that people who are emotionally struggling often end up hurting others, even if they do not mean to.

"I guess it’s true hurt people do hurt people 😔," Blunts wrote.

The exact timeline of their relationship remains undisclosed. However, Isabella Busab frequently appeared alongside the rapper on his social media platforms and attended his concerts.

Dave Blunts confirms split from girlfriend ahead of tour

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, Utah-born artist Dave Blunts posted a photo on his X account, showing himself sitting in a lounge, visibly distressed, with his hand resting on his forehead.

In the accompanying caption, Dave Blunts revealed that he had departed for the first stop of his tour—a moment that should have been filled with excitement—but instead, he was grappling with sadness after recently breaking up with his girlfriend.

"Well today is the day I leave for my tour first stop Dallas Texas WOOO!! 🥳 I’m on the tour bus right now I should be happy about it but as you can see the girl I’ve been with recently is not here because I broke up with her right before I left 😔," Blunts wrote.

The rapper did not reveal the reason for their breakup, nor did he share any other details regarding the revelation. Not much is known about his girlfriend, Isabella Busab; what little is known is that she is an Instagram model.

In December 2024, the two attended an event together, the 4th Annual Juice Wrld Day, in remembrance of the rapper, who died in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dave Blunts is currently on his Standing For What I Believe In tour, which officially began on April 12, 2025, in the United States. The rapper's next stop is in Dallas, Texas, on April 30, 2025, at The Cambridge Room at House of Blues.

The upcoming tour dates are as follows:

May 1, 2025 — Houston, TX — The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

May 8, 2025 — Brooklyn, NY — Market Hotel

May 10, 2025 — Boston, MA — Middle East Downstairs

May 12, 2025 — Cleveland, OH — Grog Shop

May 13, 2025 — Indianapolis, IN — Old National Centre

May 14, 2025 — Detroit, MI — El Club Detroit

May 16, 2025 — Chicago, IL — Reggie's Rock Club

May 19, 2025 — Denver, CO — Marquis Theater

May 23, 2025 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room

As of now, Isabella Busab has not released a statement regarding the couple's split. It is also not known whether she will join Blunts on his tour.

No further information has been provided.

