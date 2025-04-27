"The Em disrespect is crazy" — Internet reacts as Kanye West calls Dave Blunts the modern day Eminem

Kanye West recently created headlines for describing Dave Blunts as the "modern day" Eminem in a viral video. Notably, Kanye and Dave are collaborating on a new project titled WW3, which is scheduled to arrive sometime this year. The viral clip shows Ye in a completely black outfit with his face covered at the same time.

The video was acquired by NFR Podcast and shared through their official account on X (formerly Twitter) on April 26, 2025. Ye was heard saying in the clip:

“This n*gga Dave, I’mma just go and say it. This n*gga got me feeling like Dre and Eminem right now bro. This n*gga is the certain types of mindsets and skill sets. There’s a lot of overlaps to the skill set and mindset and fearlessness of early Eminem.”

Although Eminem has not shared any response to the viral video featuring Kanye West, netizens took to the comments section of NFR Podcast's post to share their reactions to the same. One of them seemingly claimed that Ye's words were a disrespect to Eminem and wrote:

“The Em disrespect is crazy.”

Among other responses, a few users were spotted supporting Kanye West's point of view, with a user saying that Ye was true about everything that he said.

“He is true”, a user wrote on X.

“Dave Blunts greatest artist of out generation”, a netizen stated.

“I get what he sayin .. listen to em first 4 albums … every one of em would get him cancelled today”, an X reaction mentioned.

On the other hand, people also criticized Ye for making the comparison between Dave Blunts and Eminem, where a user claimed that Dave was not like Eminem in any manner.

“Kanye just talking at this point let’s be real now. Dave Blunts isn’t even close to Eminem”, one of the reactions reads.

“Comparing Dave Blunts to Eminem is absolutely insane”, another netizen commented on X.

“Ye just be saying anything”, an X user reacted.

Kanye West and Dave Blunts have joined each other for a new album

Ye confirmed the arrival of a new project titled WW3, marking his collaboration with Dave Blunts for the first time, while appearing in a live-streaming session with DJ Akademiks around three weeks ago, as per Music + Essentials. A single from the album titled Heil Hitler also came out earlier this month. According to Hot 97, the lyrics grabbed a lot of attention, with a portion of them saying:

“All my n*ggas Nazis, Heil Hitler.”

Hot 97 also stated that the album was originally supposed to arrive on April 3, 2025, and a new release date is yet to be confirmed by Kanye West and Dave Blunts. Apart from Heil Hitler, the soundtrack reportedly includes another single, Bianca, which speaks on Ye and Bianca Censori's marriage.

On the other hand, a tweet posted by Ye on April 21, 2025, claimed that he changed the name of the album to Cuck. However, Dave Blunts has not addressed anything about the same from his side.

Kanye West has already released an album titled Bully in March this year, and popular faces from the music industry made guest appearances on the project, including Playboi Carti. The album received a positive response from critics.

