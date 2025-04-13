"Unhygienic af" — Internet reacts to viral video of Kash Doll wiping her nose with a $20 bill

Kash Doll recently created headlines after a video featuring her went viral. Notably, the rapper was seemingly attending a basketball game, and a large crowd was in the background when she was spotted wiping her nose with a $20 bill.

The actress wiped her nose twice with the bill as she looked into the camera. The video was originally shared by the artist through her Instagram Story on April 12, 2025, after she posted a few photos of a shining bracelet on her hand.

While the video of Kash Doll wiping her nose is trending on all the social media platforms, the Married to Medicine star has yet to address the reasons behind her actions.

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of a post by No Jumper on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the same. One of the users seemingly gave a negative response to whatever happened in the video and wrote:

“Unhygienic af.”

Similar responses continued below the post, where a user claimed that Kash Doll was acting. A few others addressed the value of a $20 bill, seemingly referring to the artist's actions.

“Too fine to be acting like that”, a user wrote on X.

“$20 a month helps a family of 3 get food resources daily for and entire month through out program”, a netizen stated.

“When you know your worth, $20 becomes tissue. But real wealth is keeping your soul clean too”, an X reaction mentioned.

There were more replies, with a user alleging that Kash Doll was trying to "sniff" the remaining things from the bill. Another individual called it "gross."

“Trying to sniff the rest of that residue off the bill”, one of the reactions reads.

“I get what she trying to do but that’s just gross”, another netizen commented on X.

“All that for flexing 20 dollars”, an X user reacted.

Tracy T opens up on his past relationship with Kash Doll

Tracy T and Kash Doll with their son Kashton Richardson (Image via Getty)

According to The Shade Room, Kash and Tracy's dating rumors went viral around four years ago after Tracy posted a video on social media in which he was spotted enjoying himself with Doll at an unknown location. Kash also shared a photo on Instagram the same day, seemingly making the relationship official.

While they welcomed two kids, Kash Doll suddenly claimed on her Instagram Story in July last year that she was single. She also mentioned:

“Idgaf about y’all saying I have two kids by him now. I’m just a baby mama. Blah, blah, blah… I’m not dealing with just anything to keep my family together.”

Although Kash Doll and Tracy T have preferred to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, the latter appeared for an interview on the podcast #Respectfully on April 10, 2025, saying that he and Tracy were in a "bad spot" and continued:

“We was in a rough place. She needed me and I needed her and I feel like neither one of us was there for each other.”

Notably, Kash has not responded to Tracy's claims until now.

Kash Doll's last major project was an album titled The Last Doll, which came out in November 2024. In addition, she is popular for being featured on shows such as Empire and BMF.

