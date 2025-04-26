"We all know Carti isn't like that" — Internet reacts to Kanye West saying Playboi Carti pulled up to his hotel with a gun

Kanye West recently accused Playboi Carti of pulling up to his hotel, the Chateau Marmont, in Los Angeles with a gun during what appears to be a recent stream by the rapper on Twitch. While Kanye didn't specify an exact timeline for the incident, the video was posted by @FearedBuck on X on April 25, 2025.

Alleging Playboi Carti of showing up with a weapon, Ye said in the video:

“I gotta tell you another thing that Carti said telling me on the phone, n***a. This n***a told me he was at the Chateau with a gun, n***a. What that mean, n***a? And then n***a said he don’t be on the internet. It’s like, if you don’t be on the internet, what we talking about then?”

While Kanye West and Playboi Carti have been beefing for some time, the former's latest allegation against Carti amassed multiple reactions from netizens via X.

Defending Playboi Carti amid Ye's accusation, an X user tweeted:

"We all know Carti isn't like that"

"I can’t believe anything this dude says anymore lol" an X user commented.

"This guy disappears and comes back with one weird take. If it not his cousin…it is Playboi. Ni*ha is going through it fr" another X user said, referring to Ye's controversial track called Cousins.

"We all know he wouldn’t pull it" an internet user mentioned.

"Carti showing up like it’s GTA is actually insane. Kanye always has wild stories but THIS?? I need more context like… immediately." another internet user stated.

On the other hand, netizens called out Kanye's behavior on the internet, given that the rapper has been tweeting about random things and people lately:

"This man is so manic … this is what happens when you don’t take care of your mental health, and whoever that is on the phone with him is only feeding this shit and enabling it." an X user tweeted.

"Kanye is so wack these days. His entire legacy is completely out the window." a netizen mentioned.

"Kanye is a rich junkie sadly now smh this is so sad it breaks my heart…..I hope he make a come back and get the help he needs this man just saying what ever to gain attention" another netizen commented.

Kanye West claims he was "let off" Playboi Carti's latest album: Details explored

Playboi Carti released his highly anticipated album MUSIC, on March 14, 2025. While the album garnered praise from the rapper's fans, Kanye West had strong opinions about Kendrick Lamar's feature on the same.

Shortly after the album's release, Ye took to X and wrote:

“I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

Additionally, Kanye West unleashed his discontent with Playboi Carti publicly when Kim Kardashian used Carti's song FINE SH*T on her Instagram Story to promote her brand Skims with the lyrics; “I bought that ho a lot of clothes, but she love her Skims."

Reposting the same, Carti jokingly referred to Ye and Kim's daughter North West as his niece and asked for her to send him a song. This resulted in Kanye West taking to X on March 18, 2025, and tweeting:

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT A FU*K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A FU*K WHAT NO COMMENTS THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”

In addition to claiming he was taken off Playboi Carti's album and expressing discontent over the rapper involving North West in it, Kanye West also targeted Carti's ex-partner, Iggy Azalea and their son Onyx.

In one of his tweets, Ye asked Iggy for Onyx's vocals on a song, calling him his nephew as an attempt to get back at Carti. However, Iggy asked Kanye not to involve her child in his exchange with Carti.

