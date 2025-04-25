"Have I connected to her latest stuff? No" — Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner hits out at Madonna’s “relevance”

Geri Halliwell-Horner, former Spice Girls member and solo artist, has made headlines with bold remarks about Madonna’s relevance in today's music industry.

On April 23, 2025, during a Times Radio podcast interview for Off Air with Jane and Fi, Geraldine Estelle Halliwell-Horner was asked about the possible new music from the Spice Girls. In response, Geri emphasized that achieving success would only be possible if the music remained relevant.

The singer cited Madonna as an example, acknowledging the quality of the Queen of Pop's recent musical releases but expressing she did not feel a connection to them.

"Have I connected to her latest stuff? No," Geri said.

Geri Halliwell-Horner joined the pop band Spice Girls in 1994 as the vocalist. However, she left the group in 1998, citing creative differences. She later reunited with the band for their Greatest Hits album in 2007. The group eventually went on hiatus, with all members pursuing solo careers.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Geri Halliwell-Horner appeared on the podcast Off Air with Jane and Fi, where she discussed music and the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion.

During the interview, Geri was asked whether the Spice Girls would have a reunion, and if yes, then when the audience could expect it. In response, the Watford-born artist suggested that any conclusion about the group comes from a collective effort.

"I think on that, you know that's a really good question. And I really respect the question because you know I love the Spice Girls as the whole movement, a tribe of us, and the individual members. When we come to that conclusion of what it is, it comes from all of us. Respectfully. That's my answer," Geri said.

The artist was then asked if she had any plans to release new music or perhaps a solo album. In response, Geri Halliwell-Horner suggested that the music would feel "relevant" to her.

She further elaborated on her point from a fan's perspective, indicating that she did not feel a connection with Madonna's latest music.

Geri expressed that, as a result, she does not want her fans to experience the same disconnect. Therefore, she emphasized that "relevance" is of utmost importance to her.

"If it felt relevant. But if not it doesn't, you know, either way is okay. Because I always think about coming from a fan prespective, let's say, Madonna, right. I’m a massive Madonna fan. I would say I want to hear ‘Holiday’ and ‘Into the Groove’, but I love ‘Ray of Light... But she has every right to do that as an artist, it's the relevancy. So if it felt relevant, yeah," Geri added.

Geri Halliwell-Horner did not reveal exactly which of Madonna's latest songs she felt disconnected from. However, the Queen of Pop's latest work includes the music video for Popular, featuring The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, released on February 22, 2024.

As of now, there is no update on new music from the Spice Girls, and Madonna has not responded to Geri Halliwell-Horner's remarks.

