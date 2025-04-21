"He shoulda brought Carti out" - Netizens react to Kendrick Lamar performing his verse from Playboi Carti's Good Credit 

Kendrick Lamar performed his latest collaboration with Playboi Carti, titled Good Credit from I Am Music, during his Grand National Tour. The Compton rapper kicked off the tour with his first show at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, US, on April 19, 2025.

Lamar featured in three tracks in Carti's much-awaited third studio album, which dropped on March 14 this year. These tracks are Good Credit, Mojo Jojo, and Backdoor. During his tour, the rapper performed his verse from the track Good Credit to a fully sold-out stadium.

Fans took to X to react to Kendrick Lamar's performance. One user hoped he would have brought in Playboi Carti on stage and wrote:

"He shoulda brought Carti out 😭🔥🔥🔥"

"Verse grew on me," a fan wrote.

"The only good 48 seconds on his album," another person opined.

"Kendrick absolutely crushed it! His energy brought that verse to life," an X user wrote.

Some fans had negative reactions, claiming Lamar did not have crowd pull.

"The crowd not doing nothing?? Ni**as is frozen," a fan jibed.

"LMAO his stage presence is so A**, Drake puts on better performances than this," a netizen remarked.

"Nobody actually singing along," another person commented.

Kanye West fires shots at Kendrick Lamar after he was featured in Playboi Carti's I Am Music

Shortly after the release of Playboi Carti's I Am Music on March 14, Kanye West took to X to share his thoughts. The rapper mentioned he was unhappy with Kendrick Lamar featuring on the album, and wrote in a now-deleted post:

"I DON’T LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM."

Carti's album, featuring 30 tracks and multiple collaborations, was a major success. Apart from Lamar, the rapper featured artists like Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Future. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and marked Carti's return after five years. His last release, Whole Lotta Red, came in 2020.

Lamar's collaborations, Good Credit, Mojo Jojo, and Backdoor, also received good reception following their release. The Compton rapper also performed some of his hits from his latest release, GNX, during the Grand National Tour. These include Wacced Out Murals, Squabble Up, Reincarnated, and TV Off.

He was accompanied by his co-headliner, SZA, who is a longtime collaborator of K Dot. Kendrick Lamar and SZA together performed some of their collaborations, including Luther, All The Stars, and 30 for 30. The setlist also included their solo hits, such as Lamar's Humble, Money Trees, and Backstreet Freestyle, and SZA's Scorcese Baby Daddy, Kitchen, and Kill Bill.

Kendrick Lamar also included a short skit seemingly mocking his rival Drake during the concert. In the skit, he played a pre-recorded clip of himself with an attorney. The lawyer reminded him of the date February 9, 2025, which is when he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

"I don’t keep up with the dates," K Dot responded.

In response, the lawyer referenced Drake's "drop drop drop" adlib from his diss-track, Family Matters, aimed at Lamar.

"Ok, does this ring a bell? Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop….," the lawyer said.

The skit was immediately followed by Kendrick Lamar's performance on his monstrous hit diss track, Not Like Us, aimed at Drizzy. He also performed the track Euphoria which was also a part of their rap battle between March and May last year.

Lamar and SZA will perform in multiple venues across the United States and Europe as part of the Grand National Tour, before ending it in Sweden on August 9, 2025.

