On Friday, April 18, Kendrick Lamar became the first musician to feature in a commercial advertisement for Gatorade. The Not Like Us hitmaker starred in the brand's 'Lose More. Win More.' campaign, featuring NBA and WNBA juggernauts like Luka Doncic, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and Jason Taytum.
In the last few years, Kendrick Lamar has become one of the most recognizable names in the hip-hop industry, especially after his historical diss track feud with Drake.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Not Like Us hitmaker has a net worth of $140 million in 2025.
As per the website, Kendrick Lamar has sold over 70 million albums in the United States alone. He has earned around $80 million in the last four years, bringing his total career earnings to a lucrative $263 million.
Additionally, the 22-time Grammy winner has an assortment of real estate investments across the United States.
These include a $40 million mansion in Los Angeles, a $16 million residence in LA's Bel Air neighborhood, and a $9.7 million home in Manhattan Beach, among others.
In the Gatorade commercial, K Dot's GNX track Peekaboo plays in the background. The rapper speaks about the company's 60-year legacy as a montage of various athletes plays.
Kendrick Lamar is seen in the final frame, with beads of orange-colored sweat (resembling the Gatorade energy drink) pouring down his face.
“This will be the largest celebrity brand campaign in Gatorade’s history and will be the first time a musician is featured in Gatorade ads,” claimed Gatorade chief brand officer Anuj Bhasin (according to MSN).
The video has already amassed over 380k views and is nearing 6k likes within just 16 hours of being uploaded on YouTube.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to embark on the Grand National Tour
Kendrick Lamar and SZA's much-anticipated Grand National Tour is set to begin today, April 19. It will be the first all-stadium tour for both artists and is scheduled to span across North America and Europe for a total of 39 shows.
The tour is slated to promote K Dot's sixth studio album, GNX, and SZA's reissue album, Lana.
The North American leg of the tour will consist of 23 shows and will conclude on June 18. 21 shows are scheduled to take place in the United States, while the remaining two will be hosted by Toronto, Canada.
Thereafter, the two will begin the European leg of the tour following a few weeks' hiatus. Starting on July 2, it will consist of 16 shows in countries like England, Wales, the Netherlands, Poland, France, Portugal, Spain, and the like.
Grand National Tour's last concert will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 9.
Here is the full concert schedule for the Grand National Tour:
- April 19, 2025 - Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium
- April 23, 2025 - Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium
- April 26, 2025 - Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium
- April 29, 2025 - Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium
- May 03, 2025 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium
- May 05, 2025 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field
- May 08, 2025 - East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium
- May 09, 2025 - East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium
- May 12, 2025 - Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium
- May 17, 2025 - Seattle, Washington State at Lumen Field
- May 21, 2025 - Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium
- May 23, 2025 - Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium
- May 24, 2025 - Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium
- May 27, 2025 - Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium
- May 29, 2025 - San Francisco, California at Oracle Park
- May 31, 2025 - Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium
- June 04, 2025 - St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America's Center
- June 06, 2025 - Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field
- June 10, 2025 - Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field
- June 12, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre
- June 13, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre
- June 16, 2025 - Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
- June 18, 2025 - Washington, D.C. at Northwest Stadium
- July 02, 2025 - Cologne, Germany at RheinEnergieStadion
- July 04, 2025 - Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park
- July 08, 2025 - Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park
- July 10, 2025 - Birmingham, England at Villa Park
- July 13, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff ArenA
- July 15, 2025 - Nanterre, France at Paris La Défense Arena
- July 19, 2025 - Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium
- July 22, 2025 - London, England at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- July 27, 2025 - Lisbon, Portugal at Estadio do Restelo
- July 30, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- August 02, 2025 - Rome, Italy at Stadio Olimpico
- August 06, 2025 - Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy
- August 09, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden at 3Arena
