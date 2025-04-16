"The 3rd best song a skip?" — Internet baffled by Luca Guerini saying Drake and PND's "Die Trying" sounds like an "Ed Sheeran pop song"

NFR podcast co-hosts Luca Guerini and Anthony D'Aliesio discussed the songs they'd skip in Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, during a recent episode. The discussion occurred during the April 15 episode of the NRF Podcast, during which the co-hosts discussed various albums and their tracklists, listing the songs they skipped in each album.

The albums in question included Kendrick Lamar's GNX, Playboi Carti's Music, and $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, among others. During the episode, Guerini listed all the songs he would skip from Drake and PartyNextDoor's album, naming tracks like Meet Your Padre, Die Trying, Celibacy, Greedy, When He's Gone, Glorious, and On My Way as the contenders.

When D'Aliesio seemed surprised that Guerini had Die Trying on his list, the latter explained his reasoning, claiming the track sounded like an "Ed Sheeran pop song."

"Sounds like an Ed Sheeran pop song with Drake and PND vocals. It's one of the ones that's like better than the rest, but I'll still skip it. I'll still not tryin to listen to that in 2025," he said.

Luca Guerini's opinion was met with mixed responses from netizens on social media. One user argued that Die Trying was the third-best song from the album, writing:

"The 3rd best song a skip?"

Several users echoed this sentiment, dubbing Die Trying a "classic" and one of the best songs on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

"This dude only wants “bangers” with aggressive base and catchy, repetitive lyrics. Guy literally knows the bare minimum about music," one person posted.

"Greedy, Die Trying, and When He’s Gone as skips is hilarious. 2 of those songs are top 5 on the album," another person added.

"N***a what kinda fent are they smoking? Everything off $$$4u is a fucking HIT," someone else commented.

"DIE TRYING is a timeless classic," another user said.

However, others agreed with Luca Guerini's opinion, claiming the album had more skips than hit songs.

"Most the songs are skips, PND was awful. need a drake solo," one person tweeted.

"Whole a** album is a skip," another person said.

"At some point, we just have to be honest with ourselves. The skips are more, but let's leave it at that," another user commented.

Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U topped the Billboard 200 after its release

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, opened at the top of the Billboard 200 following its release on February 14, dethroning Kendrick Lamar's 2024 LP, GNX.

According to The New York Times, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is Drake's 14th project to top the Billboard 200, tying him with the likes of Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for "most albums by a solo act to reach the top of Billboard's chart."

Following its release, all 21 tracks from the LP entered the Billboard Hot 100 that week, with Nokia and Gimme A Hug entering the Top 10. Nokia currently holds the No. 2 position on this week's Hot 100, while Kendrick Lamar's Luther tops the chart.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U currently holds the No. 3 spot on Billboard 200. This week, it also returned to the No. 1 spot on Apple Music's United States album charts, taking over the spot from Ken Carson's More Chaos.

In other Drake-related news, the rapper reportedly works on a new album. He revealed this information during a recent gambling livestream with Adin Ross on April 13, confirming that it will be a solo project.

